Harrold Lloyd Henagar, a resident of Pima, entered into eternal life Friday afternoon, June 17, 2022, at the Beehive Homes of the Gila Valley. Harrold was 81. Funeral services for Mr. Henagar will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pima Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Vernon Batty of the Pima Fifth Ward. Concluding services with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Pima Cemetery.

PIMA, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO