Cicero & Washington (West Side) 20-yr-old male shot & killed

Footage appearing to show the arrest of alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo III has sparked debate after a police officer asked him to “do me a favour”. Yesterday, at least six people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
A young boy has been mauled by a dog in a vicious attack at a remote Western Australian campground. The eight-year-old was camping at a site in Gnaraloo, near Carnarvon, when he was attacked by a dog around 7.30am on Saturday. He was flown by a Royal Flying Doctor Service...
NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was very supportive throughout my friend Angela’s third pregnancy, even though she admitted to me at one point that she wasn’t exactly sure who the father of the baby was.
An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
A woman was fatally hit while walking along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in West Covina Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. near the Holt Avenue off-ramp, as the woman walked along the slow lane. She was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle. According to a witness statement obtained by California Highway Patrol investigators, the woman was wearing dark clothing.The same witness said that the woman was down in front of a white pickup truck with a camper shell near the right shoulder of the roadway.CHP said that the driver of the truck had gotten out of his vehicle for a moment before getting back into his truck and driving away. A Sigalert was placed into effect at around 1 a.m for the No. 4 and No. 5 lanes until about 5 a.m.
Comments / 0