The injury woes for the San Francisco Giants' starting rotation have continued, as Anthony DeSclafani is set to undergo surgery on his right ankle on July 12, manager Gabe Kapler announced ahead of the home series finale against the Chicago White Sox. DeSclafani was placed on the 15-day injured list — retroactive to June 28

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO