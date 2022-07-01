CLI kicks of first of four tournament series Friday night

NORWALK — CLI raised more than $750 to support its programs last Friday night by hosting its first cornhole tournament of the season.

"It was a decent showing for the first one," John Schwartz said. "We had 12 teams register, which means that the winning team won $240. We expect to have more than 20 teams for the next tournament, which would mean that winners would get more than $400. Not too shabby."

CLI officials say they chose to run a series of smallish events like these cornhole tournaments instead of fewer, larger fundraisers because they are fun, community-forward activities that people with and without disabilities can mingle.

"It's just people playing cornhole," Schwartz said.

The city of Norwalk allowed CLI to close the portion of East Seminary in front of Kenilee Lanes last Friday, but had advised CLI that they won't allow it for future events, citing safety concerns.

Participants enjoyed the novelty of playing in the street, but next month's event will be held at 38 W. Seminary St. behind Suhr Park on Friday, July 29. For those interested, registrations can be made online at www.CLIsupports.com. Registrations are also possible between 5 and 5:45 p.m. the day of the tournament.

Play is scheduled to start promptly at 6 p.m.