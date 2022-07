The Toyota GR Corolla is America's new 300-hp hot hatch darling, and as such, it's a pretty hotly-anticipated car. That's especially true given how Toyota intends to handle GR Corolla deliveries and pricing. Toyota has ordered its dealers not to take too many orders well ahead of the car's arrival. "We have places right now, and parts of the country where there are so many orders being taken, we have to stop," said Jack Hollis, Senior VP of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor NA.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO