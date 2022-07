After being rushed to the hospital earlier this week, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is opening up about his health scare. Barker was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA for additional care the same night. His wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has reportedly been by his side the entire ordeal. Details of his hospitalization were unclear initially as photogs snapped photos of him being rolled on a stretcher. His daughter Alabama took to Instagram to ask for prayers, hinting at him being in a more serious condition than expected. Now, Barker is revealing the details.

