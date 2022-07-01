ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

WAMU
 2 days ago

A fully intact Burger King from the 80s...

wamu.org

WDEL 1150AM

Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
Marilyn Johnson

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WBOC

DART Announces Independence Day Holiday Weekend Bus Schedule

DOVER, Del.- DART has announced its bus schedule for the Independence Day holiday weekend. DART Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 64 will operate on a Sunday schedule, Route 47 will operate on its Saturday schedule, and DART’s Route 305 Beach Connection and Beach Bus services will operate regularly scheduled service. Paratransit will operate complimentary ADA-only service .
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
CBS Philly

US Army Band Concert, Fireworks Canceled At Penn’s Landing In Philadelphia Saturday Due To Pending Inclement Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks Saturday night at Penn’s Landing have been canceled due to potential inclement weather. Scattered thunderstorms could roll into the Philadelphia region. Clear skies are anticipated in Philadelphia the next two days ahead of the Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America’s Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4. If you’re still looking for a place to watch fireworks in the area, click here and check out our list.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington youth complete city's Youth Police Academy

24 young men and women are the newest graduates of the Wilmington Police Department's annual Youth Police Academy. “The WPD Youth Academy is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in law enforcement, or who may simply benefit from positive interactions with our police officers, to gain first-hand experience about the challenges and rewards associated with police work,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki.
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 in Delaware Co. Reopens After Deadly Crash That Closed It for Hours

Lee la historia en español aquí. A violent and deadly crash closed a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, for several hours Thursday morning. The southbound lanes were shut down around 1:51 a.m. at Exit 3A (U.S. Route 322 West / West Chester) due to the crash near milepost 2.7 in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

