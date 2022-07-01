ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Where to Find Breakfast Pizza Near Kalamazoo

By Lauren Gordon
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have a need, a need for...delicious breakfast pizza! Though the delicious meal is perfect for brunch, breakfast pizza is delectable treat no matter the time of day. So, what's a girl need to do to find a slice around the Kalamazoo area?. Though I grew up in Michigan,...

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Valley Family Church Giving Away Free Groceries To Kalamazoo Area Families

As tough times have continued to challenge us, people and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need. One of those organizations is Valley Family Church, which is known for its involvement in the Kalamazoo and surrounding communities. They have many different events around the holidays, they are consistently donating food and clothes, along with helping with finances and other problems that may occur. One of the helping efforts they make every week is their food giveaway.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Man Goes Viral in $50 Million Bank Vault

Battle Creek man gains a large following fast with fascinating bank vault TikToks. When Jerud isn't busy working as a Territory Sales Manager for Napa Auto Parts he's blowing up on the popular social media app TikTok. Jerud, a.k.a. @fluffdaddy73 on TikTok, currently has 43.4 thousand followers, 1.1 million total video likes, and at least 11 million total video views so far. This is how he describes the content on his channel,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Watervliet, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Rainbow Motor Sales announces Deeds Car Giveaway

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Rainbow Motor Sales is bringing a unique opportunity to the area as they will be giving away a car for good deeds. Owners Allan and Phyllis Herman along with daughters Melissa Hanna and Michelle Streets want to start a movement of gratitude and a pay it forward attitude.
COLDWATER, MI
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

This Year Marks 50 Years Since Kalamazoo Area Girl Went Missing

July 12, 2022 marks 50 years to the day that Kathy Sue Wilcox apparently had an argument with her stepmother, stormed out of her home in Otsego and was never heard from again. Kathy is the longest missing person in Allegan County, Michigan, and 4th longest missing in the entire State of Michigan. Since that day, there has been zero information regarding her whereabouts, and now friends are trying more than ever in the hopes that someone will be able to come forward to offer the first piece of information regarding this case. A childhood friend, Ronnie Marks recently made a post to the "Missing In Michigan" page, and people are already trying what they can to see her home safe after half a century:
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Pizzeria#Pizza Cheese#Pizza Sauce#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#General Store
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek Pays Tribute To ShockWave Jet Truck Driver Chris Darnell

Attendees at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival paid their respects to Shockwave Jet Truck driver Chris Darnel, who was killed during his performance, Saturday afternoon. Darnel was racing his jet-powered truck down the tarmac, against two aircraft, when it suddenly burst into flames, exploding and then rolling several times.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1049 The Edge

Mike’s Pizza & Subs In Sturgis Is Closing; Hopefully Opening In New Location

For residents of Sturgis, there's been a staple location to grab a slice over the past 39 years at Mike's Pizza & Subs which will soon close its doors for reasons beyond their control, as they've announced Friday, July 15th will be the final time they heat the ovens up at their location at 112 West Chicago road. The company made the announcement on their Facebook page to let their locals and regulars know, while also shedding light on the hope that they'll return soon:
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Fireworks highlight Fourth of July celebration at Kalamazoo Speedway

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — Kalamazoo Speedway raced into Independence Day with a celebration, the ‘Merica 200 Compact FWD Enduro event on Sunday, July 3. The crowd screamed and cheered for a night full of revving engines and races. The jam-packed evening of racing featured Street Stocks, MCR Dwarf Cars and the Midwest Dirt Compacts. Alongside the races, there were other exciting events, such as the Stacker Cars and Bumper Bash Derby.
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

Skate Dreams a safe place for youths to have fun

THREE RIVERS — Together, co-owners Stephanie Brumfield and Zyrone Sanders have refurbished the old Maple Land Skating Rink into a facility where youth in the community can come and enjoy themselves in a safe environment. Skate Dreams was able to open its doors for a special Grand Opening back...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Severe storms possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning

Kalamazoo, Michigan — Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible across West Michigan in the early hours of Tuesday morning, July 5th. This is especially true west of US 131 and southwest of Kalamazoo. The Storm Prediction Center backed off on their 15% risk for damaging wind gusts,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy