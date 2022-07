Roland O. Druckenmiller, 93, of Emmaus, died July 1, 2022. He was the husband of the late Constance (Sabol) Druckenmiller. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Ellen (Ruth) Druckenmiller. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He...

EMMAUS, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO