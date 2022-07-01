ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum of Art acquires about 30 art pieces in an effort to diversify its collections

By Liv Barry
baltimorefishbowl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Museum of Art has acquired about 30 pieces and suites in an effort to diversify its collections, the museum announced Thursday. The new acquisitions range from contemporary pieces to European, Asian, and African art to works by Baltimore artists. The BMA said in a press release that...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BmoreArt Magazine

Baltimore Pride Twilight Gala: Photo Essay

The 14th annual Twilight on the Terrace Gala returned Friday, June 24 at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and the BMA sculpture garden, a gorgeous evening of fashion, togetherness, and cocktails, a high point of Baltimore’s annual Pride Weekend hosted by Pride Center of Maryland. The event returned in person for the first time since 2019, which is why the theme of this year’s celebration was “together again.”
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: July 5-11

This Week: Spellbinders’ Salon at Black Cherry Puppet Theater, Morgan Phillips opening reception at Alchemy of Art, Fools and Madmen present Julius Caesar at Motor House, Breathing Black documentary screening at the Peale, Summer Potluck at the Baltimore Jewelry Center, Tianquiztli market + festival at Creative Alliance, and Clarissa Pezone and Jason Piccoli opening at Baltimore Clayworks, and True Laurels Summer Film Series at the Parkway — PLUS Anita Wetzel Residency Grant at Women’s Studio Workshop and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
CBS Baltimore

Inner Harbor Hotels Prepare For Fourth Of July Festivities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.  Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.  The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.  “We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.  There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.  “(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor surprises city schools' CEO at event

A bit of unexpected education news came out of Baltimore City Hall Tuesday morning. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged his public support for the district CEO, who heads a school system that has made headlines over questions about academics. "We are celebrating someone who doesn't get celebrated often enough," Scott...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorestyle.com

Cherry Hill Celebrates Resilience and History on the 4th of July

After 2 years of uncertainty in the pandemic, big summer festivals are finally making a comeback. Cherry Hill’s 6th annual Arts & Music Waterfront Festival is one local, culturally-relevant community gathering that might have slipped under the radar in Baltimore. It will take place in Middle Branch Park on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fourth Of July Festivities Kick Off In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Benny Andrews
Person
Elizabeth Catlett
mocoshow.com

‘The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves: A Conversation with Her Daughter, Donna Limerick’ to be Presented by Montgomery History on Tuesday, July 5

One of the many extraordinary exhibits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is Mae’s Millinery Shop. Lifted nearly complete from its original home in Philadelphia, it is now recognized as a historical treasure. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, “The Life and Hats of Milliner Mae Reeves” will be featured in a free online presentation from Montgomery History.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Try These Baltimore-Brewed Beers at Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Did you know that the only Guinness brewery in the United States is less than an hour from Annapolis? The 62-acre site is the only place in the States to try experimental Guinness recipes and embrace more than 260 years of Irish brewing heritage. Over the last four years, the brewery has welcomed over 1,000,000+ guests, brewed 400+ experimental Baltimore beers, hosted thousands of celebrations, dozens of marriage proposals and countless stories shared over pints.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Media Art#Contemporary Art#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#European#Asian#African#Bma
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Animals Treated To Edible Fourth Of July Celebration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Stadium Authority eyes Port Covington as potential site of 10,000-seat soccer stadium

A 10,000-seat soccer stadium could be coming to Port Covington, depending on the results of a feasibility study requested by Mayor Brandon Scott. The Maryland Stadium Authority voted 4 to 0 Tuesday to explore the feasibility of constructing a soccer stadium somewhere in Baltimore City, and to make the Port Covington renewal district one of the areas under consideration.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. Hosts Week Night Drink Specials All Summer Long

With a patio overlooking the Jones Falls, fresh oysters straight from their farm, a seasonal menu by Chef Zack Mills, and ample parking, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. should already be a must on your summer dinning list. But they now have week night drink specials you won’t want to miss. The Hampden restaurant, located under the smokestack at Whitehall Mill, boasts an incredible wine selection and on Wednesday’s select bottles are half price. Thursday’s are for the cocktail-lovers. Their classic cocktail list is half price all night long every Thursday. Or join them for Sunday Brunch, from 11am-3pm every week for live music and bottomless mimosas.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

Several homes demolished after sinkhole forms in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least three homes have been demolished after a severe storm over the holiday weekend caused a sinkhole to form along North Avenue in East Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday. "Thankfully, only one of the properties was occupied and no one was injured. And we're...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan State moves forward with building new residence hall

Jordan D. Brown, Editor-in-Chief for The MSU Spokesman. In a late afternoon social media posting, Morgan State University President David Wilson announced plans Friday to open another residence hall on campus, adjacent to the soon-to-open Thurgood Marshall Hall. According to Wilson’s Twitter post, the new, as-yet-unnamed dormitory will have over...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy