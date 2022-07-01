Off-Grid Living With a Heaping Helping of Luxury

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,414 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. It is truly rare to find an iconic architectural design like this with such tremendous views while having immediate access on foot to all of the nightlife, restaurants and amenities along the Sunset Strip. Walled and gated with direct access from the garage, the extremely private former-celebrity residence harkens back to Mark Roy Daniel's Villa Aurora with its authentic 1920s details such as the lovely courtyard and fountain, elaborate wrought iron and tile work, stained glass and elaborate fixtures and sconces. The enclosed primary suite has commanding views, a fully updated bathroom and a spacious dressing room/walk-in closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The timeless aesthetic features 20-foot-high vaulted wooden beam ceilings and grand picture windows that seamlessly open to the breathtaking terrace for entertaining and dining al fresco. Seller has previously approved plans and renderings for a pool, spa and wrap-around deck.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO