Off-Grid Living With a Heaping Helping of Luxury

By Mansion Global Staff
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving “off the grid” means living in a home that is self-sufficient, but that doesn’t have to require a rustic lifestyle on an isolated property. In fact, some off-grid homes that are for sale in the U.S. are...

www.mansionglobal.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City Where It Is Most Expensive to Move

The residential real estate market has had what may be its biggest price run-up in history. According to the S&P Case-Shiller home price index, national home prices have risen about 20% year over year in most months of 2022. Home prices have risen sharply for two specific reasons. The first is that mortgage rates dropped […]
COLUMBIA, SC
mansionglobal.com

Los Angeles, California, Home With 4,414 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $5.29 Million

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,414 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. It is truly rare to find an iconic architectural design like this with such tremendous views while having immediate access on foot to all of the nightlife, restaurants and amenities along the Sunset Strip. Walled and gated with direct access from the garage, the extremely private former-celebrity residence harkens back to Mark Roy Daniel's Villa Aurora with its authentic 1920s details such as the lovely courtyard and fountain, elaborate wrought iron and tile work, stained glass and elaborate fixtures and sconces. The enclosed primary suite has commanding views, a fully updated bathroom and a spacious dressing room/walk-in closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The timeless aesthetic features 20-foot-high vaulted wooden beam ceilings and grand picture windows that seamlessly open to the breathtaking terrace for entertaining and dining al fresco. Seller has previously approved plans and renderings for a pool, spa and wrap-around deck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

In Alaska, a 44-Acre Private Island Lists for $20 Million

A private island in Alaska is hitting the market for $20 million, according to Troy Dana of Fay Ranches, who shares the listing with Yvan Corbin of Real Broker. The roughly 44-acre property is located in the Kenai Peninsula Borough in the southwestern part of the state, about 21 miles from the city of Homer and about 8 miles outside the small city of Seldovia, Mr. Dana said.
ALASKA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Mountain Retreat in Colorado With Direct Access to the Slopes Lists for $8.5 Million

A ski-in, ski-out property near Vail, Colorado, has hit the market for $8.5 million. A ski-in, ski-out property near Vail, Colorado, has hit the market for $8.5 million. Located in Avon, about 10 minutes west of the famed ski resort town, the home has direct access to the Beaver Creek ski resort, according to Tuesday’s listing with Tye Stockton of Compass. In fact, it’s one of just three properties on a cul-de-sac with access to a ski-way leading to the slopes.
VAIL, CO
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Decorating A Rustic Home Interior: How To Choose The Best Rugs?

The elements of a rustic home interior can range from dark and rustic to bright and modern and chic. But the basic principles remain the same. Consider the materials and decorations found in rustic homes. Wood and stone play a significant role in rustic design. Rustic homes often feature exposed ceiling beams and wooden floors with a prominent grain. Incorporate these rustic materials into your decor with strategically placed lighting and decor. Depending on the look you are trying to achieve, you may also want to include a fireplace in your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
BobVila

The Best Tiny Home Builders of 2022

Whether it’s a personal mission toward minimalism, a vacation home in the mountains, or the start of a fledgling rental business, building one of the best tiny homes has some serious appeal. And while many DIYers may think they’re ready to build tiny homes themselves, it often makes more sense to purchase one already complete. But with so many manufacturers on the market, it can be difficult to choose the right builder. Shoppers need to know what to look for and how to choose one of the best tiny-home builders that will fit their needs, especially regarding designs and budget. The following guide will outline which builders to consider and important factors to remember when starting the process of building a tiny home.
ECONOMY

