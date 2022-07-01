Government 101: City communications

When drawn on a map, Coalville resembles a capital “L” lying on its side, with the long leg sticking out to the west and the short one pointing to the north. The city annexed the 1,800 acres that make up the long part of the “L” in 2018 amid extensive opposition. Residents at the time worried that what developers were proposing for the land — a 500-home luxury development called Wohali — would tax the city’s resources, especially its water, and contribute to a “Park City” influence on rural Coalville. City officials, meanwhile, said it would be better if the project was inside the city so Coalville leaders would have a say in how it was developed.

COALVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO