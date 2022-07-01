ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Government 101: City communications

midvalejournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you know what is going on in your city? How often do you hear from your elected leaders? Where do you go when you have a question?. Most cities have employees that do similar jobs in other cities. There will always be someone to do finances, to keep track...

www.midvalejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Historic tree removal in Midway is on hold after public backlash

A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.
MIDWAY, UT
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
KPCW

18 months after approving a golf course resort, Coalville is reexamining the code that allowed it

When drawn on a map, Coalville resembles a capital “L” lying on its side, with the long leg sticking out to the west and the short one pointing to the north. The city annexed the 1,800 acres that make up the long part of the “L” in 2018 amid extensive opposition. Residents at the time worried that what developers were proposing for the land — a 500-home luxury development called Wohali — would tax the city’s resources, especially its water, and contribute to a “Park City” influence on rural Coalville. City officials, meanwhile, said it would be better if the project was inside the city so Coalville leaders would have a say in how it was developed.
COALVILLE, UT
ABC4

Nearly 300 SLC seniors to get affordable housing

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – On Friday, housing leaders and residents celebrated a groundbreaking to preserve nearly 300 affordable units for low-income seniors. “A household living here, on average, earns about $13,000 a year. And they really wouldn’t be able to find anything else on the market,” said Janice Kimball, CEO at Housing Connect, Salt […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Nearly 100 homes evacuated in Centerville due to overnight wildfire

CENTERVILLE (KUTV) — Update 6:00 A.M. - According to Centerville Police, the evacuation order has been lifted and residents may return to their homes. The firebreak access roads will remain closed until further notice. A wildfire erupted overnight just east of Centerville causing 89 homes to be evacuated. Just...
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Roadway improvements through out Park City to begin Tuesday

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s 2022 Pavement Program and summer roadway improvements will begin Tuesday. The projects are implemented each summer to help maintain and extend the lift of city roads to avoid total reconstruction. Schedule:. Meadows Drive – SR-224 to Crestline Dr:. July 5-6 Bonanza...
PARK CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Primary Election 2022: Utah County ousts Leavitt and Lee

Preliminary results for the 2022 Utah Republican Primary Election (99% reported) have been released. The Utah County Elections Office received 89,723 ballots for a turnout of 36.5%. Utah County Commission Seat A. Incumbent Amelia P Gardner won with 49,940 votes (63.1%) Renee Tribe received 29,196 votes (36.8%) Utah County Commission...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Cottonwood Heights reaches $4M settlement with parents of man killed by officer

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights' insurance provider has reached a $4 million settlement with the family of Zane James, who was killed by police in 2018. "While the city knows no amount of money will be sufficient to assuage the loss of their son, the city hopes that this settlement brings closure for all parties," city officials said in a statement on Friday, while adding that the settlement does not point "to any wrongdoing on the part of the city or its former police officer."
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kpcw.org

Free service for Park City bikers and hikers begins

If you want to hike or bike at a higher elevation in Park City, a free service can help you get uphill easier. Transit to Trails is a public service that takes hikers and bikers from a central location in Park City to the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flats and Bloods Lake Trailhead.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT

