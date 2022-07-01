ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Midvale Elementary students celebrate ‘book party’

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Midvale Elementary students cheered as a book vending machine was revealed during the school’s literacy night. “It’s a book party,” first-grader Emery Morley said. “We have a vending machine to get books and we can do all these activities tonight to get books. I like...

espn700sports.com

The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.
UTAH STATE
West Jordan Journal

762 lives saved and counting

Students and staff at Copper Hills High helped save 762 lives this past school year. The CHHS HOSA club sponsored four blood drives during the 2021-22 school year, collecting 254 units, with a surprising 71 in their final drive in May, which historically has been their smallest. Rob Fox with...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
utahtheatrebloggers.com

High Valley Arts SOUND OF MUSIC is grand theatre in the mountains

MIDWAY — What would it be like to hear Maria sing, “The hills are alive,” while surrounded by the beautiful mountains she is praising? Watching The Sound of Music at High Valley Arts’s outdoor theater, I beheld the mountains green with grass and topped with snow, and I could understand why the Swiss immigrants who settled Midway saw it as Utah’s version of their beloved Alps. Though the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical takes place in Austria, not Switzerland, it was nonetheless a treat that the picturesque aesthetic of European mountains invited me into the world of the show before I even arrived at the theatre.
MIDWAY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man becomes within 2 feet with cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah man had a terrifying confrontation with a cougar Monday while hiking a trail in Salt Lake County, and he captured it all on camera. The man was climbing Millcreek Canyon when he reached within feet of the animal. The cougar approached him very closely on Monday, and was his second cougar sighting in the same canyon in just a few days.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Girl, 8, hit by vehicle at Kaysville 4th of July parade dies

KAYSVILLE — An 8-year-old girl participating in the Kaysville Independence Day parade was hit by a vehicle, bringing the parade to an end, authorities said. The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the accident occurred at 175 S. Main, Kaysville police said. Friends and family later reported the girl had died from her injuries at the hospital.
KAYSVILLE, UT
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
philomathnews.com

Conner, Leonard make dean’s list at University of Utah

Philomath High School graduates Kenan Conner and Anna Leonard earned inclusion on the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the spring term. Conner and Leonard were among more than 8,900 students named to the spring dean’s list at the school. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
PHILOMATH, OR
KUTV

Concert review: Howard Jones with Midge Ure at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

If you grew up in Utah in the ‘80s or early ‘90s there’s a very good chance that at one point or another you found yourself at a Howard Jones concert. My first was an acoustic show at Kingsbury Hall in 1992. After the show, thirty or more of us gathered outside on the backside of the theater just to see him wave as he left. Strange to think that it was 30 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New wildfire starts in Utah County, near Soldier Pass

UPDATED 7/5/22 8:02 P.M SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – Wildfire officials say forward progress on the soldier fire has been stopped. The fire has spread to 35 acres. Crews will remain on the scene through Tuesday night and strengthen containment lines. SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
KPCW

Historic tree removal in Midway is on hold after public backlash

A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.
MIDWAY, UT

