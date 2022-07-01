ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star NC State target Daemon Fagan announces commitment date

By R. Cory Smith
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. -- Could there be more fireworks on the way for NC State in recruiting on July 4th?. Four-star safety and top NC State target Daemon Fagan announced he intends to commit on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on Twitter. Fagan listed the Wolfpack in his Top 8 back in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
