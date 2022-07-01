Obituary: Bryce M. Bludevich, MD, 1989-2022

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be plenty to do around the City to celebrate America’s birthday, July Fourth. The party starts at 12 Noon in downtown Plattsburgh where food trucks and vendors will be set up for the annual parade. The parade kicks off at 1 pm and there will be some roads blocked off. Also this year, the City has established a “quiet zone” for families wanting to see the sights of the parade but may be sensitive to the sounds of it. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is excited to welcome everyone back.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO