Colchester, VT

Obituary: Bryce M. Bludevich, MD, 1989-2022

sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 2 days ago
Bryce M. Bludevich, MD, 32, passed from this world to the next on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband, Nicholas Jessee, her parents and her sister, in the sweet Vermont air at the McClure Miller Respite House. Born at the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont on...

sevendaysvt

Obituary: Robert Guilford Kitchel, 1939-2022

Robert Guilford Kitchel died at his home in Danville on June 29, at the age of 82. He was the son of Douglas Binney Kitchel Sr. and Sybil Beck Kitchel. He is survived by his wife, (Martha) Jane; his son, Nathaniel Royce; his brother, Frederick; his sister, Alice; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Binney Kitchel Jr.
DANVILLE, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

North Country, Vermont celebrate Independence Day

Places all over Vermont and the North Country are getting ready to celebrate America's Independence Day.    In 1777, Fort Ticonderoga was under siege by 7,000 British soldiers. To celebrate the fourth, Fort Ticonderoga will be having musket and cannon demonstrations and boat tours. "Fort Ticonderoga is a place where American soldiers during the revolutionary […]
VERMONT STATE
Colchester, VT
Worcester, VT
Colchester, VT
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Obituaries
mychamplainvalley.com

Encore: Burlington's Fireworks Spectacular

Thousands of people a packed Burlington's Waterfront Park and the city's Lake Champlain beaches for the annual July 3rd Independence Day celebration. Vermont's largest fireworks display kicked off just past 9:30 pm and lit up the sky for more than 20 minutes. Our reporters will have more on the show, plus the rest of the day's news at 10 pm and 11 pm.
BURLINGTON, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Details on New York to Vermont Train Released

A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route, that used to stop at Albany, will now extend all the way down to New York City. Even more details, including travel options, menus, and other accommodations have been released as well, making it a wonderfully unique solution to a budget-friendly summer vacation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Update on the Manchester N.H. shooting

Authorities say the Austin woman accused of murdering Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson has been captured in Costa Rica after a 7-week search. Solar panels are being repaired after wind damage. Memorial service for Essex's Addi Carroll. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lights and sounds will make the last call service...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Comic Newspaper the 'Ladybroad Ledger' Returns Under New Leadership

Each time Teppi Zuppo taught a workshop at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, the Vermont cartoonist and CCS grad told students about the Ladybroad Ledger. Zuppo hoped someone might express interest in taking the reins of the comic newspaper for femme- and nonbinary-identifying cartoonists that Zuppo and others had launched in Burlington in early 2017.
BURLINGTON, VT
George Best
George Michael
WCAX

City of Plattsburgh is planning for a fun-filled Fourth of July

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There will be plenty to do around the City to celebrate America's birthday, July Fourth. The party starts at 12 Noon in downtown Plattsburgh where food trucks and vendors will be set up for the annual parade. The parade kicks off at 1 pm and there will be some roads blocked off. Also this year, the City has established a "quiet zone" for families wanting to see the sights of the parade but may be sensitive to the sounds of it. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the city is excited to welcome everyone back.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Colchester Sun

What does becoming a city mean to Essex Junction residents?

ESSEX JUNCTION — Today, July 1, marks the day Essex Junction officially becomes the 10th city of Vermont after 88% of Village residents voted to separate from the Town Nov 1, 2021. On Wednesday the Reporter posted a survey to the Essex Junction Facebook group asking residents "What does...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Tractor pulling brings out the smiles in Brandon

Stuck in Vermont: Julianna and Sophia Parker of Otter Creek Wildlife Rescue help animals — and human. Julianna Parker began rehabilitating orphaned baby birds at age 19. Years later, her daughter Sophia followed her mom's lead, rescuing small critters and learning how to care for them.
BRANDON, VT
#Friendship#University Of Vermont#Nordic#The Far Post Soccer Club#Smugglers Notch#Colchester High School#Smith College#The Children S Hospital
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Ronald Sloan

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03498. To the creditors of: Ronald Sloan, late of Winooski, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

New transitional housing shelter in Central Vermont nearly complete

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Central Vermont transitional housing shelter is just weeks away from opening its doors. The Welcome Center is located along the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin where the former Twin City Motel used to be. The $5.5 million shelter will provide rooms and services to 35...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Is home-composting cause of Essex Junction rat problem?

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One Essex Junction neighborhood is dealing with an influx of rats. Those living there say they've been seeing more than ever in the past year and it may be linked to home-composting. Essex Junction Health Officer Jerry Firkey says there has been four reports...
ESSEX, VT
China
sevendaysvt

State Of Vermont Superior Court - Environmental Division 35 West Red Rock Road Ww Permit Docket No. 22-Env-00060 Notice Of Appeal By John Miller

NOW COMES John Miller, 969 Red Rock Rd, Colchester, VT 05446, by and through his counsel, David L. Grayck, Esq., and he files this appeal pursuant to 10 V.S.A. Chapter 64 (including 10 V.S.A. §§ 1976 and 1977); State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division, Environmental Protection Rules, Chapter 1, Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Rules, Effective: April 12, 2019 ("EPR Chapter 1"); the "DELEGATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VERMONT AGENCY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND THE TOWN OF COLCHESTER" dated February 25, 2016 (the "Delegation Agreement"); Colchester On-Site Sewage Disposal and Potable Water Supply Regulations, (Ord. of 5-14-13) (the "Colchester Regulations"); 10 V.S.A. Chapter 220 (including 10 V.S.A. §§ 8503(K) and 8504(a)); and Vermont Rule of Environmental Court Procedure 5.
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

State police arrest man who broke into Bristol home

Vermont State Police charged an unruly New Hampshire man with aggravated assault and unlawful trespassing after he broke into a Bristol house early Saturday and tried to attack residents, according to a police report. At 2:25 a.m., troopers responded to a disturbance on Carterville Road and found that Isaac Crawford,22,...
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman charged with assault in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 30-year-old resident of Wells River was arrested for simple assault following an incident in Bradford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a physical fight that took place at the Bliss Village Store on Main Street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the report, Elizabeth Boorse...
BRADFORD, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
