Jazz shipping Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves
Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN.
Fans with dreams of acquiring Kevin Durant who just saw Rudy Gobert draw five first-round picks are justifiably shook. – 8:44 PM
Could Donovan Mitchell be a fit with the Knicks after the Rudy Gobert trade?
Not very likely says @Howard Beck to @cpthefanchise
This is what the @Utah Jazz are losing in Rudy Gobert, and why he’s the third best player in franchise history, and a likely Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/WDRbhKZRGC – 7:19 PM
The Wolves had to give up 10 assets to get Rudy Gobert:
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Patrick Beverley
Leandro Bolmaro
Walker Kessler
2023 First-Round Pick
2025 First-Round Pick
2027 First-Round Pick
2029 First-Round Pick
2026 Pick Swap
What will it take to get Kevin Durant? – 7:13 PM
If Minnesota traded for France national team Rudy Gobert, it will work.
If Minnesota traded for Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert, it won’t work. – 6:56 PM
Dalton Johnson
🚨 New Dubs Talk 🚨
Myself and @Monte Poole talk Kevon Looney’s Warriors return, losing GP2, free-agent departures, Rudy Gobert to the T-Wolves and a possible KD-CP3-Booker Big 3 https://t.co/MnyiosFB7c pic.twitter.com/3jxfNDzM7C – 6:54 PM
Will have a Rudy Gobert pod up tomorrow morning. Shoutout to @Britt Robson for agreeing to do a 3rd pod this week. – 6:31 PM
I don’t love the value either, but I promise you it isn’t true that “Gobert gets played off the floor in the playoffs” just because you heard it on a podcast
The JAZZ got played off the floor — because Gobert could not both clean up everyone’s mess and get out to the perimeter – 6:02 PM
Christopher Hine
Updated story: Timberwolves land Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Utah. startribune.com/timberwolves-j… – 5:45 PM
I love Rudy Gobert as a player and appreciate his value more than most, but the volume of firsts and specifically unprotected firsts that he was just traded for is beyond insane. Minnesota is assuming a massive amount of risk. They’ll be giving a 1st when Rudy is 37 years old – 5:45 PM
Trade talk break … Individual #NBA player award futures odds are out. Defensive Player Of the Year: Mikal Bridges, 14-1; Myles Turner 27-1; Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Mitchell Robinson, 100-1; Patrick Williams, 240-1. Rudy Gobert is favored at +650. – 5:24 PM
That is a large amount of pick capital for Rudy Gobert, great as he is, when the team sending the picks already has an All-NBA center and there is no certainty a twin towers approach will work to get the most out of both players in today’s NBA. Good work, Utah. – 5:20 PM
Over the past month, I wondered if I’d be writing a “Jazz trade Rudy Gobert” story. Over the past few hours, it started to feel increasingly more tangible. Now that it’s written and I can start to bring my brain back online … it’s honestly kinda surreal. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 5:18 PM
Timberwolves sure are gonna be fun next season. Rudy Gobert plays with the best teammate he’s had. Karl-Anthony Towns gets a defensive anchor to take some burden off him. Anthony Edwards could make another leap. Jaden McDaniels has promise. D’Lo. Good coach. High risk tolerance. – 5:16 PM
Anthony Edwards has some scrubbing to do.
“Anytime I go against Porzingis, I get no layups,” Edwards noted. “I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He doesn’t put any fear in my heart. I don’t know why.” – 5:11 PM
BREAKING – Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota
REACTION LIVE EDITION OF LOCKED ON JAZZ
RIGHT NOW
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 5:08 PM
I guess we can do fun with depth charts… how’s this look for Mini Soda
PG: D. Russell/J. Nowell
SG: A. Edwards/W. Moore
SF: J. McDaniels/T. Prince
PF: K. Towns/K. Anderson
C: R. Gobert/N. Reid – 5:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski
As of now, Wolves look like this:
PG Russell, McLaughlin
SG Edwards, Nowell
SF McDaniels, Anderson/Prince, Moore Jr.
PF Towns, Prince/Anderson,
C Gobert, Reid – 5:05 PM
“Minnesota won big time with this deal.”
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves was a massive deal for the organization #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/8Uda1wT3EU – 4:59 PM
The gap between what the Wolves did give up for Gobert, and what Bulls fans were prepared to give up for Gobert, is kinda funny. – 4:52 PM
Gersson Rosas traded away all of the Wolves bigs on the Wolves roster outside of KAT his first year on the job, Tim Connelly added Rudy Gobert and made KAT a wing his first month on the job.
Completely different plans. – 4:50 PM
Zach Lowe in reaction to Utah acquiring 5 first-rounders for Rudy Gobert on ESPN’s NBA Today show:
“At this point, the only team that has enough picks to trade for Kevin Durant is Oklahoma City. I mean, what’s it going to take to get Kevin Durant? 12 first-round picks?” – 4:50 PM
Players to win DPOY 3+ times:
— Rudy Gobert
— Ben Wallace
— Dwight Howard
— Dikembe Mutombo
Generational defender. pic.twitter.com/zlZaVKA03a – 4:48 PM
New @John Hollinger & Duncan. KD Trades; Gobert Live Reaction; Murray Trade; Free Agency Reaction hollinger-duncan.simplecast.com/episodes/kd-tr… – 4:46 PM
Here’s my updated Wolves cap sheet after the Rudy Gobert trade
– 3 open roster spots (4 if Minott is a 2-way)
– $8.7M below the tax line (to fill out roster)
– Can add players with: remaining MLE (about $1.5M); minimum deals; matching a Knight RFA offer
– 22-23 cap space is gone pic.twitter.com/uRlCnCVANL – 4:44 PM
Every agent representing a center knew Gobert was a goner. It wasn’t a secret. It’s astounding to me what happened to a team so dominant a season ago. One season. Don’t think the “owners” matter? Don’t value team execs as having major influence? Jazz fans now know the truth. – 4:44 PM
ESPN story on the blockbuster trade landing Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves: es.pn/3bCE1O5 – 4:43 PM
Rudy Gobert going from the Jazz’s perimeter defense to D’Angelo Russell and KAT is the Star Wars Anakin/Padme meme – 4:39 PM
With the haul that the #Jazz got from the #Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert, the cost of doing business with the #Nets just went up. Or so one would assume. – 4:38 PM
Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂
“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM
Just finished recording with @John Hollinger and we were live when the Gobert news broke. Lots coming on KD, initial Gobert reaction, and more. Up in about 30 mins. – 4:25 PM
Top 5 in our last Trade Rumor Rankings (five days ago)
1. Kyrie Irving
2. John Collins
3. Kevin Durant: Trade request
4. Rudy Gobert: Traded
5. Dejounte Murray: Traded – 4:24 PM
Very curious how Chris Finch uses KAT off ball when Ant/D’Lo run pick & roll with Gobert.
Does he space in the corner & attack closeouts? Do you slide him into the dunkers spot from time to time? Would he be on the other side of the floor as an outlet?
That will be fun to see. – 4:22 PM
KAT and Gobert 2022 regular season ➡️ playoffs:
KAT —
24.6 ➡️ 21.8 PPG
9.8 ➡️ 10.8 RPG
3.1 ➡️ 4.5 TPG
52.9 ➡️ 48.8 FG%
Gobert —
15.6 ➡️ 12.0 PPG
14.7 ➡️ 13.2 RPG
2.1 ➡️ 1.0 BPG
71.3 ➡️ 63.6 FG% pic.twitter.com/plflGFU8KQ – 4:21 PM
Wait for confirmation, but I believe this is the full Rudy Gobert to Minnesota trade pic.twitter.com/DIs5eKBrxt – 4:19 PM
The Suns can offer four firsts and three swaps in a Durant deal.
If Utah wants Ayton to replace Gobert and Brooklyn prefers picks, they could throw the four they just got at the Nets too.
Maybe that’s the outline of a Durant trade: eight picks, three swaps, Bridges, maybe Cam? – 4:18 PM
Twin Cities got their Twin Towers in Rudy Gobert and KAT. Rival NBA executives will call Danny Ainge and the Jazz to inquire about the asking price for Donovan Mitchell, who Utah plans to build around.
Kevin Durant’s trade value goes up even higher by default than it already was – 4:18 PM
Brian Windhorst when the Jazz trade Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/RBqzujsBGJ – 4:11 PM
Timberwolves new duo over the last 4 seasons:
Gobert —
Most blocks
Most rebounds
3x All Star
KAT —
Most 3P by a center
Highest 3P% by a center
2x All Star pic.twitter.com/9j4tfRWnil – 4:09 PM
Honestly Rudy Gobert was a pleasure to cover, though.
He was always honest, thoughtful, and respectful.
Not to mention he’s probably the third best player in @Utah Jazz history.
Definitely hope he finds success and happiness with Minnesota. – 4:08 PM
The Timberwolves are going to be a problem. Rudy Gobert! If KAT is smarter in avoiding fouls, that interior defense is going to be formidable. Mix in Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen McDaniels & Taurean Prince for length… Minnesota set to take a leap. #RaisedByWolves – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet
Using the Jazz as a third team in a Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade is tough. Not sure what Utah has to offer aside from that new draft pick haul, since Gobert’s gone and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be included. Maybe picks is enough, but the math is tricky – 4:06 PM
FWIW: Rudy Gobert was No. 27 in our Trade Value Rankings.
Have they given up too much?
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:06 PM
BREAKING: Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four picks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:05 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Rudy Gobert shot 87% in transition, 73% of dump passes, 71% rolling to the rim, and 69% on put backs last season. While he was on the floor, only 24% of the shots Utah faced in the half court were dunks and layups, down from 30% when he was on the bench. – 4:05 PM
How Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns will be looking in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/S5WRpUifnC – 4:05 PM
So to recap, Gobert fetched four 1st round picks, a 2022 first round draft pick, a pick swap, and useable and/or moveable pieces.
That’s a pretty good haul, but far from a win-now move. – 4:02 PM
My instant trade grades are up for the Rudy Gobert swap: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 4:01 PM
I’ve said for years that Tim Connelly was/is aggressive & when he identifies a guy he thinks is the guy, he will go after them with tenacity. Those additions did not reveal themselves while he was in Denver like Gobert, but the intent to pull off a move like this is very Connelly – 4:01 PM
League sources confirm the Gobert trade to Minnesota and it’s expected that the Jazz are not near done with their offseason dealing. – 3:59 PM
In Tim Connelly’s first draft as Denver GM in 2013, he traded out of the 27th pick – and the Jazz selected Rudy Gobert there. Now, Connelly lands Gobert in his first weeks as the new president of the Timberwolves. – 3:58 PM
Centers making $200M:
— Nikola Jokic
— Rudy Gobert
— Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/Ev3uzmidqO – 3:57 PM
FIVE(4 + Kessler)1st rd picks for Rudy Gobert? Good god, that’s insane!
How many for Durant? 10? – 3:56 PM
I don’t know if it is a sign, but right as the Gobert tweet dropped, the skies opened up here and it looks like the apocalypse outside right now. – 3:54 PM
At least between Towns and Gobert, we have two big guys who will never complain. – 3:54 PM
The definition of mega trade. Timberwolves traded almost the half of their team for Gobert. Insane move that can make them big problem for each and every team in the league. The Rudy-KAT duo seems unstoppable! #RaisedByWolves – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timberwolves projected starters:
– Rudy Gobert
– Karl-Anthony Towns
– Kyle Anderson
– Anthony Edwards
– D’Angelo Russell
All eyes on DLO. – 3:51 PM
Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM
This squad:
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Kyle Anderson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/Uwf4Jws1DI – 3:50 PM
Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.
Beverley is expiring next year.
Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.
Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.
Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM
The Utah jazz are trading All-NBA center and three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert for four players and four draft picks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:50 PM
Getting four first rounders for Gobert compensates for the lack of win now talent the jazz are taking back. Utah badly wanted Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Minnesota badly wanted to keep him. In the end, the wolves tree in more draft compensation – 3:49 PM
Utah Jazz reportedly trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves https://t.co/qQPCoBq29K pic.twitter.com/GBKBEMLyMq – 3:48 PM
The Timberwolves now have…
– Karl-Anthony Towns under contract for 6 years and $283.5M
– Rudy Gobert under contract for 4 years and $170M
– Anthony Edwards under contract for 7 years and $222M (assuming he signs a mix extension next summer) – 3:48 PM
The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. – 3:47 PM
Honestly don’t hate the KAT-Gobert pairing at all the more I think about it.
KAT’s shooting covers for Gobert’s lack of it, and Gobert’s defensive prowess will make up for KAT’s struggles on that end.
Kinda excited!
DLo-Ant-SloMo-KAT-Gobert is funky and fun, sign me up. – 3:46 PM
Minnesota fans are going to love Gobert, by the way.
He really is one of those guys that, when you watch him every day, you start to understand how truly game-changing he is. The analytics get at it too, but he’s honestly incredible. – 3:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This seems like a steal for Minnesota, regardless of how well Gobert and KAT fit. – 3:46 PM
KAT + Gobert is the best big man duo since (blank). – 3:46 PM
I really wanted Rudy Gobert to end up with the Bulls because Lonzo and Caruso in front of him would have maximized his rim protection.
I’m not sure why this group of Minnesota defenders will fare any differently against five-out offenses than Utah did. – 3:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rudy Gobert to Minnesota frees Karl-Anthony Towns up to run point. – 3:45 PM
I don’t know a single team that is prepared to handle Towns and Gobert in the same front court.
That does not mean it will work, but how the hell do you defend or score against them? Shoot over Towns? Help off Rudy? There are counters on counters for that. – 3:43 PM
The Timberwolves are landing Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/c0CnWWa2cZ – 3:43 PM
I am very rarely a proponent of making center-sized people move down a position to power forward, but I think the Gobert/Towns duo is one where it actually makes sense, even in today’s game. – 3:43 PM
Gobert in Utah:
12p/12r
65.3 FG%
3x All Star
6x All-Defensive
4x All-NBA
1 of 4 players to win DPOY 3 times. pic.twitter.com/8wJfYYr0oi – 3:42 PM
i don’t think the universe is ready for a rudy gobert/jaden mcdaniels frontcourt. – 3:42 PM
Patrick Beverly when he sees he’s headed to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade: pic.twitter.com/CyVmF0eVov – 3:42 PM
when you have the chance to extend karl-anthony towns for $224m and then acquire rudy gobert’s four-year, $169.7m contract you obviously have to do it. – 3:41 PM
Tim Connelly is all in on pairing KAT with a rim protecting center. Did not even wait to see what it would look like before trading for Gobert.
With KAT’s passing & shooting it will work offensively & Gobert is the perfect backline defender to clean up any KAT struggles on D. – 3:41 PM
The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota league sources tell the athletic, – 3:40 PM
Towns full time PF? Playoff Gobert? Clogging the lane for Anthony Edwards? Minn must have given up the absolute farm – 3:40 PM
Utah is trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, sources tell ESPN. – 3:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Timberwolves were active on the first day of free agency with KAT’s extension, Kyle Anderson’s signing. Also some thoughts on Gobert, Murray and KD theathletic.com/3393151/2022/0… – 1:43 PM
Late night Lowe Post free agency podcast w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD/trade dynamics, KD’s career arc, Ayton, Kyrie’s future (LAL? Buyout?), Hawks/Spurs, Brunson/NYK, Sixers sucking me back in, Gobert, Wolves, Wiz, DEN, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQTdpe
Apple: apple.co/3QUIHPw – 1:05 PM
If the Wolves really are gonna try this double big thing and trade for a center next to KAT, I’m taking Myles Turner over anyone.
You’re *trying* it — so take Turner for one year at $18M over 4 years and $170M of Gobert. Take a shot, stay nimble. Turner is the move. – 1:35 AM
Lowe Post podcast: Recapping a wild 24 hours in the NBA w/ @Kevin Pelton: KD trade request, Kyrie’s next home (Lakers?), Hawks/Spurs, Sixers, Wiz/Beal, Wolves/KAT, Gobert rumors, Lakers, Clippers, much, much more:
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fir…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/64MivV… – 1:33 AM
$200M+ contracts in NBA history:
Stephen Curry (2)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Trae Young
Russell Westbrook
Rudy Gobert
Bradley Beal
Nikola Jokic
Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/w5UicVrWr4 – 6:44 PM
Centers in NBA history with $200M+ contracts:
Nikola Jokic
Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/HWjml7PnYj – 6:03 PM
somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.
solid news dumping by utah tbh. – 3:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski: The Timberwolves are over the moon about landing Rudy Gobert. This is the player they believed raised their ceiling more than any other available one. Lots of celebrating internally right now. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 1, 2022
All eyes are on Phoenix when it comes to Durant, the Nets star who is believed to be targeting the Suns as his preferred next destination. Yet while I wrote at length on Thursday about how a deal centered on restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton and small forward Mikal Bridges might work for both sides, the early sense is that it would take more than that. Or, to be clearer, something different. As the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield pointed out in the wake of the Rudy Gobert-to-Minnesota blockbuster that went down on Friday, the Nets’ asking price for Durant — two All-Stars, as we’d been told — may have just gone up. There’s no way the Suns are trading Devin Booker, who just agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
Nikola Vucevic: Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake got rejected then -via Twitter @NikolaVucevic / July 1, 2022
