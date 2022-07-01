RJ Barrett extension to drag out?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.

Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Jonathan Macri: On Spotify Live with @TheSteinLine , @JakeLFischer just said there’s “mutual interest” between RJ Barrett and the Knicks on getting an extension done this summer. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022

The Athletic conducted a poll, asking 16 officials in NBA front offices what they would deem a fair number for Barrett in an extension this summer or fall. Responses ranged from $15 million to $30 million a year. No one advocated for the Knicks to give him the max. Exactly half of the responses were a nice, clean four years, $100 million, making it by far the most common proposal from the polled executives. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022

One high-ranking exec, who said that $25 million a year was reasonable, compared Barrett’s extension negotiations to John Collins’ 2021 free agency. Collins wanted the max but ended up re-signing with the Hawks on a five-year, $125 million contract. The one difference? NBA rules state players can’t receive more than four years in a rookie-scale extension, the type Barrett would get, unless it’s a max. Thus, Barrett receives only four here. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022

