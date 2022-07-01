RJ Barrett extension to drag out?

The two players picked ahead of RJ Barrett in the 2019 draft — Ja Morant and Zion Williamson — both agreed to max contract extensions on the first day of eligibility Friday. Although negotiations can turn in an instant (or one offer), my sense on Barrett is that it’s going to be a longer process. There’s also no rush. The deadline to reach an extension is Oct. 17. If there’s no agreement, Barrett can become a restricted free agent in 2023. Barrett’s max extension would be five years and roughly $185 million.

Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson payday and the questions it brings; Plus a tidbit on RJ Barrett nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:14 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

#Knicks potential depth chart:

PG:

Jalen Brunson

Derrick Rose

Immanuel Quickley

Deuce McBride

SG:

Evan Fournier

Quentin Grimes

Trevor Keels

SF:

RJ Barrett

Cam Reddish

PF:

Julius Randle

Obi Toppin

C:

Mitchell Robinson

Isaiah Hartenstein

Jericho Sims

Taj Gibson – 10:36 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

KNICKS ROSTER AS OF NOW

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Quickley, Fournier, Miles McBride

Wings: RJ Barrett, Grimes, Reddish

Bigs: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin Isaiah Hartenstein, Taj Gibson (NG), Jericho Sims (2W)

That’s 11 guaranteed players. Mitchell Robinson still a FA. – 7:45 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Knicks squad:

Jalen Brunson

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson

Playoff team? pic.twitter.com/BD5tDQcztk – 5:14 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

A few notes on Knicks, Andre Drummond, interest level in Isaiah Hartenstein, RJ Barrett, MEM/Joe Ingles, Oladipo/SAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:39 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Jalen Brunson isn’t the only guy who could get a big deal from the Knicks.

When free agency begins, RJ Barrett is eligible for an extension. His max is $185 million over 4 years.

Will the Knicks give it to him?

Story ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/lYcxXJFzRl pic.twitter.com/NHw2p2D0wN – 4:46 PM

Jonathan Macri: On Spotify Live with @TheSteinLine , @JakeLFischer just said there’s “mutual interest” between RJ Barrett and the Knicks on getting an extension done this summer. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022

The Athletic conducted a poll, asking 16 officials in NBA front offices what they would deem a fair number for Barrett in an extension this summer or fall. Responses ranged from $15 million to $30 million a year. No one advocated for the Knicks to give him the max. Exactly half of the responses were a nice, clean four years, $100 million, making it by far the most common proposal from the polled executives. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022

One high-ranking exec, who said that $25 million a year was reasonable, compared Barrett’s extension negotiations to John Collins’ 2021 free agency. Collins wanted the max but ended up re-signing with the Hawks on a five-year, $125 million contract. The one difference? NBA rules state players can’t receive more than four years in a rookie-scale extension, the type Barrett would get, unless it’s a max. Thus, Barrett receives only four here. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2022