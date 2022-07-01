ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm Brogdon: I'm hoping I can help Celtics get over the hump and win a championship

Though Brogdon brings his experience running the Pacers and has his way of leading an organization, he says he just wants to fit into what makes the Celtics successful. “These guys are proven winners at a championship level,” Malcolm Brogdon said. “I’m hoping to be one of the pieces that can help them get over that hump and win a championship.”

Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Celtics land Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari!

@TermineRadio gives Brad Stevens a ton of credit for his moves during the start of Free Agency #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/VCZhhjTt5p9:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzcZM_0gSQNRxl00

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

‘He really wants this’: #Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon, are all-in on Tyrese Haliburton indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar9:28 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

New Locked On Pacers podcast breaking down the Brogdon trade, the return, the state of the roster, and much more: https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/2rrNVgRVWX7:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHstf_0gSQNRxl00

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

PART 2: @tomecurran has thoughts on the Malcolm Brogdon trade and what it means about Marcus Smart.

https://t.co/4ErXTL5T0d pic.twitter.com/cLdgcU4xvM6:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eet9X_0gSQNRxl00

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

My video reaction to the #Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to the #Celtics. indystar.com/videos/sports/…6:13 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

My story on the Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari moves, some details about the deals and why the Celtics think those guys should fit well: theathletic.com/3395818/2022/0…6:11 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

New: Sources said the Cs spent weeks seeking ways to use their $17.1 million trade exception, but no deal was better than the Brogdon one.

Also, a source stressed that Marcus Smart remains the unquestioned starting PG on this team.

A lot more here:

bostonglobe.com/2022/07/01/spo…5:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

League sources tell MassLive that 2023 first round pick the Celtics are trading in Malcolm Brogdon deal is top-12 protected. If it doesn’t convey this year, Pacers get a second-round pick instead. – 5:27 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

We are live podcasting about Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. Come join us. You can ask us questions if you want. It should be fun.

Trader Brad Strikes Again!

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/live-rooms/tra…4:46 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“This Boston team is experienced and hungry to win a championship. I’m excited to be apart of the Boston family and compete for that Championship,” new Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon told @andscape @espn4:40 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

So from reading Twitter room, it appears 94% of you believes this offseason will be unmitigated disaster if Heat doesn’t acquire star and that last year’s run to Game 7 of Eastern Finals was aberration, because 76ers got Tucker; Celtics got Brogdon; Hawks Murray; Bucks Ingles. OK – 4:23 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

Celtics are assembling the most diplomatic team of all time (!) with Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, and Grant Williams. All three are Vice Presidents of the NBPA.

This team in Boston truly has leadership for days.

FULL STORY: https://t.co/S0WkijO5GY ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1qO7bx2oL54:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5iCI_0gSQNRxl00

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i graded the malcolm brogdon trade, which now feels like it happened four days ago: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…3:59 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

I know these are not the trade grades you’re awaiting, but Malcolm Brogdon grades are now up: es.pn/3uf8hFr (ESPN+) – 3:45 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it.”

After being traded to the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon tells @The Athletic he is coming to Boston determined to be the missing piece to a title team.

New exclusive on The Athletic: theathletic.com/3395726/2022/0…3:34 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: What does the Malcolm Brogdon deal means for the Celtics roster? Is the team done with big moves this offseason or is there more to come? A closer look at the big picture: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…3:24 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

This Brad Stevens guy might actually know what he’s doing. Gallo at $6M, Brogdon for a 1st. Losing no core pieces while adding two good players that address team needs is a huge win for the Celtics. – 3:18 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon for Theis, Nesmith (and others), first round pick

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/07/01/bos…3:16 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The latest look in at Bulls fans after the Celtics add Brogdon and the Bulls bring back Derrick Jones Jr. … #continuity pic.twitter.com/VbKXtgnkJI2:54 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

TRADES #NBA

Kings send Holiday, Harkless, pick to Hawks for Huerter

Celtics get Brogdon for five players and a pick

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…2:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Remember when I said the Lakers should have given a bunch of their minimum signings a second year just in case they wanted to use them in trades?

Celtics just got Malcolm Brogdon in part because they had three minimum signings they could put in a deal to match salary. – 2:34 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers trade Malcolm Brogdon to #Celtics for 2023 1st-round pick, clear salary cap space indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar2:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to Celtics nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep…2:23 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

The timing of the Huerter/Brogdon trades sure feels like the Celtics were probably weighing the merits of both today. – 2:23 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

The Pacers have been trying to trade Malcolm Brogdon for months now. Glut of PGs on the market made it near impossible. Once Brunson to the Knicks happened, they were left with no real suitors and a package of a young guy (Nesmith) and a pick was the best they were gonna get. – 2:22 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Brogdon deal quite the maneuver, considering Brad Stevens didn’t have to use a TPE in the deal. Has the $17.1m slot available until July 18 – 2:21 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Boston Celtics acquiring Indiana Pacers playmaker Malcolm Brogdon in a trade: es.pn/3yAk6bB2:21 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“What in the heezy?!” 😂

Watch the reaction from @adaniels33 as he hears about the Malcolm Brogdon trade from @Rick Kamla pic.twitter.com/LskUUMvqml2:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DY9aZ_0gSQNRxl00

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jumping on with @FelgerAndMazz now to talk Malcolm Brogdon trade. Listen live at 985thesportshub.com2:20 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Malcolm Brogdon shot an eFG% of 52% looking for his own shot in the pick and roll and shots off his passes resulted in an eFG% of 57% last season. – 2:17 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Giving Brogdon that contract extension seemed questionable at the time, but it had to be a positive factor in the trade to Boston. If he had one year left his value would have been diminished. Always good to lock up assets. – 2:16 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Frankly, I’m surprised the @Indiana Pacers got that much for Brogdon. I can’t imagine the deal will go over too well with @Boston Celtics fans. – 2:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Very quick thoughts on the Brogdon to BOS deal:

-BOS gave up very little to get him

-Brogdon will miss time. So will Smart. BOS has depth to cover that w/ White & PP

-$17.1M TPE is still there til July 18, but I don’t think it gets used now. There’s tax and then there’s TAX – 2:14 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy.

Brogdon please stay healthy. – 2:13 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

In our live blog: Boston’s crafty move at the end of last season to set up the Malcolm Brogdon deal, how Indiana can harness a huge trade exception, Boston’s tax bill, and more …

theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba…2:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Steph Curry

— James Harden

— Russell Westbrook

— Luka Doncic

Elite list. pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd2:10 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm9gR_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuTsK_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOEOq_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tsj4_0gSQNRxl00

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Pacers had to trade either Brogdon or Hield given their status as starters and contracts. Hard to imagine they could have done better for Brogdon. Nesmith is intriguing. Will be interesting to see how Brogdon fits in Boston if he stays healthy. – 2:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Malcolm Brogdon is such a huge addition for the Celtics. Such a smart move for Boston. – 2:06 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Brogdon is a perfect acquisition for The Discourse because he allows both the “Celtics need another ball-handler!” and the “Smart can be the primary ball-handler!” factions to feel vindicated. – 1:57 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Okay, I was in the fence, but with Brogdon and Gallo now in Boston, I might lean Stevens over Giannis now pic.twitter.com/O7rfn3baTf1:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjcXL_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KCSF_0gSQNRxl00

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I can confirm the #Pacers are trading Malcolm Brogdon to the #Celtics for a 2023 first-round pick, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and former #iubb standout Juwan Morgan. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first.

📸 me pic.twitter.com/UPeI97dNZX1:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDsT4_0gSQNRxl00

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

2022-23 Celtics (so far) …

Starters: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Williams III

Bench: Brogdon, White, Gallinari, Williams, Houser, Pritchard

TPE still available but, unless there’s another shoe to drop, it feels like minimum deals to fill out roster. – 1:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Instant analysis on the Celtics trading for Malcolm Brogdon in a huge swing by Boston’s front office as well as ownership by taking on big money contract masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…1:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Boston with plenty of nice, subtle moves, including Brogdon. Heat in holding pattern. (But it doesn’t matter when upgrades come, as long as they come.) Lots and lots of moving parts in East from when we previously knew it. – 1:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers deal Malcolm Brogdon to Boston per @Adrian Wojnarowski. In exchange, the Pacers get Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, a 2023 first round pick, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, and Juwan Morgan.

Sorta big bet on Nesmith, a former lotto pick pegged as a shooter coming out of college… (1/2) – 1:48 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

The Wolves not going after Brogdon tells me they are still in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Smart move by Connelly because Kevin Durant is better than Malcolm Brogdon. – 1:48 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Brogdon to #BostonCeltics is my favorite move of free agency so far. They didn’t need Kevin Durant, they needed a tweak upgrade and that is exactly what they got. #NBAFreeAgency1:48 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 2.4 assists on drives this past season. Only Luka Doncic and Dejounte Murray averaged more per NBA Advanced Stats.

The Celtics ranked 14th as a team in this category. – 1:47 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Malcolm Brogdon/Payton Pritchard

Marcus Smart/Derrick White

Jaylen Brown/Danilo Gallinari

Jayson Tatum/Grant Williams

Robert Williams/Al Horford

With probably at least 1-2 more rotation guy(s) to come, I’d guess.

Boston isn’t going anywhere. – 1:47 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Malcolm Brogdon has 3 years left on his contract:

$22.6M, $22.5 and $22.5M left on his contract

Big question entering the offseason:

Does the front office have the authority to spend?

The answer is yes – 1:47 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Celtics are STACKED:

Malcolm Brogdon

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Robert Williams

Bench:

Al Horford

Derrick White

Grant Williams

Danilo Gallinari pic.twitter.com/ghVOm5NgRU1:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrLYM_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRuK3_0gSQNRxl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7mUK_0gSQNRxl00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Celtics trade for Malcom Brogdon with the Pacers

sportando.basketball/en/celtics-tra…1:45 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Malcolm Brogdon is a shooter, defender, ball-mover. High IQ player, high-character guy.

Tremendous trade by Brad Stevens. – 1:45 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Brad Stevens continues to aggressively add talent to the Celtics. The Celtics now have incredible depth in the backcourt — the 6’5″ Brogdon can play (and defend) multiple positions — and if Gallinari signs on will go ten-deep with high level players. – 1:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers’ top priority in free agency was to move on from Malcolm Brogdon — and they’ve done it.

To Boston, @Adrian Wojnarowski says, for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, a 2023 first-rounder and a few other pieces.

Brad Stevens knows the Pacers well. And this is a good situation for Brogdon. – 1:44 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Had heard Indiana was interested in Grant Williams, as the Pacers have been connected to a lot of forwards. For Boston to land Malcolm Brogdon without sacrificing Williams is a big win for the Celtics. – 1:43 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Celtics are clearly determined to get back to the NBA Finals AND Brad Stevens continues to impress in his fledging career as an NBA executive as Boston acquires Malcolm Brogdon and closes in on Danilo Gallinari.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com1:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG):

— Kyrie Irving

— Malcolm Brogdon

— Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV1:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qr4ku_0gSQNRxl00

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Wow

Celtics add Brogdon and Gallo to a team that made the Finals – without sacrificing a single rotation player.

Boston gonna be real tough to beat next season. – 1:41 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Like that trade for Boston if Brogdon can stay healthy. An extra ball-handler and a low-turnover player who can stabilize things when the rest of their core is chucking the ball all over the place. – 1:41 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

My instant trade grade is up on the Huerter-to-Kings swap. Brogdon-to-Celtics should be up shortly:

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb…1:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If that’s what Indiana got for Brogdon, what’s Turner’s price? lol – 1:40 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Huge veteran point guard pick up for the Celtics in Malcolm Brogdon. Just what East champ Boston desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/f2mEBNqw3l1:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

With Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics will have all sorts of depth. – 1:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Celtics wanted to land a true playmaking point guard and now acquire Malcolm Brogdon without costing themselves a core player. The Pacers land another first-round pick in the deal. – 1:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well that’s quite the trade for Boston man

Brogdon is a nice add for what they gave up

Even more of a signal for Heat to lock in on Durant/Mitchell types with top of East getting stronger – 1:39 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brogdon to Boston is NOT a TPE trade. He makes $22.6M, so Boston is sending back some salary here. – 1:37 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM

Mark Murphy: Per source – C’s goal is to continue with double big lineup, and that Malcolm Brogdon is viewed as a sixth man, behind Marcus Smart -via Twitter @Murf56 / July 1, 2022

A team source stressed Friday Marcus Smart remains the Celtics’unquestioned starting point guard, and that the team was simply looking to add depth. Brogdon and Gallinari both had starring roles, but they’re willing to step back in order to pursue championships. -via Boston Globe / July 1, 2022

The Celtics still have other assets at their disposal, as their $17.1 million trade exception that expires July 18 was not used in the Brogdon deal. But a league source said the team is now unlikely to use that to acquire another substantial piece. The source said the Celtics had actively pursued trades involving the exception over the past two weeks, but ultimately the deal involving Brogdon, whose salary was too large to fit into the exception, turned out to be the best option. -via Boston Globe / July 1, 2022

