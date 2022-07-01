ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, multiple first-round picks, more headed to Utah in Gobert trade

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ms6o_0gSQNLud00

Adrian Wojnarowksi: The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

If he’s on the roster next season, @Utah Jazz fans are going to love Patrick Beverley.

He’ll get Vivint Arena going and I suspect Donovan Mitchell will really feed off his energy.

Kind of a classic “Jazz DNA” guy. – 6:41 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Forgot this little nugget, pun intended: Connelly has now traded Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley twice. – 5:11 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂

“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep…4:26 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

If Pat Bev gets bought out in Utah, look for the Sixers explore adding him to the roster. Makes too much sense. – 4:21 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Jazz wind up going in the tank teams should be trying to pry Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt away from them ASAP. – 4:01 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

PATRICK BEVERLEY TO THE GREAT SALT LAKE! YOU JUST LOVE TO SEE IT. – 3:59 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

I’m… actually pretty on board now that the picks have been reported?

Four picks, a swap, a decent prospect in Kessler, a flier on Bolmaro, a moveable piece in PatBev, a maybe movable Beasley, a useful and young player in Vanderbilt…

It’s a ton. – 3:55 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

All to Utah

Beasley- $15.6M, $16.5M (team)

Vanderbilt- $4.3M, $4.6M (team)

Bolmaro- $2.5M, $2.6M (team), $4.4M (team)

Beverley- $13M – 3:52 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Pat Bev is due $13M in this his final year. If somehow he doesn’t want to play in Utah and gets bought out … – 3:52 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency3:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.

Beverley is expiring next year.

Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.

Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.

Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz are receiving multiple picks, Walker Kessler and Malik Beasley, among others – 3:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

I Can’t believe the Timberwolves traded Pat Bev after he led them to the play-in championship. Wow! Puzzling move. – 3:41 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

North Carolina native John Wall joins the LA Clippers five years after North Carolina native Chris Paul was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets.

LAC point guards in those 5 years:

Milos Teodosic

Patrick Beverley

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Reggie Jackson – 12:33 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Few in the NBA can do what Gary Payton II did on vet minimum for the Warriors?

He’s a defensive game-changer, better than PatBev, more versatile than Avery Bradley. Perfect fit alongside Curry/Klay/Wiggins – 2:57 AM

Patrick Beverley: Always business. Wolves 🐺 Thank You❤️. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs -via Twitter @patbev21 / July 1, 2022

Patrick Beverley: Love this -via Twitter @patbev21 / June 30, 2022

Jay Williams: What’s going to happen with the Miami Heat? Are they going to be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to be partner with Jimmy Butler? Beverley: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? Williams: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? I don’t know. I like that you just said that. Beverley: Yes. Say it. OK, say it. Williams: You said it for me, and I’ll keep saying it from now on. Beverley: It’s not the NBA channel. It’s ESPN. We can say anything we want. -via NBC Sports / June 16, 2022

Christopher Hine: Malik Beasley: “We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting just like Golden State. We made some mistakes. We’re a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 28, 2022

Dane Moore: Malik Beasley at Timberwolves practice today: “We’re waiting for tomorrow, then it’ll be a Game 7 and then go straight to Golden State. That’s how we feel. We feel confident and ready to get it done.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 28, 2022

Edwards shrugged off a knee scare to score 24 points. Beverley had 17 points, five assists and two blocked shots, and Jordan McLaughlin had an enormous 16 points off the bench. McLaughlin did not play in Game 3, a decision Finch said happened because “sometimes you do stupid things.” He was 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. With Russell’s shot not falling again — he was 3-for-12 and scored 10 points — and Malik Beasley bizarrely not even attempting a shot in 11:35, the Wolves desperately needed McLaughlin’s output. “Jordan McLaughlin,” Edwards crowed in his postgame comedy routine. “Anything you ask me, that’s what I’m saying. Y’all might not want to ask me any more questions. Jordan McLaughlin. That’s my answer. Everything. Everything.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2022

