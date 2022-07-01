Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, multiple first-round picks, more headed to Utah in Gobert trade
Adrian Wojnarowksi: The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
If he’s on the roster next season, @Utah Jazz fans are going to love Patrick Beverley.
He’ll get Vivint Arena going and I suspect Donovan Mitchell will really feed off his energy.
Kind of a classic “Jazz DNA” guy. – 6:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Forgot this little nugget, pun intended: Connelly has now traded Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley twice. – 5:11 PM
Feels like Pat Bev was obligated to be sent away in trade for Gobert. Still sucks that Vanderbilt caught strays and still has to be with Bev tho. 😂
“You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt & every time I hear he’s defensive player of the year..So whatever.” -Bev in Dec – 4:31 PM
Report: Rudy Gobert traded to Timberwolves for four first-round picks, Beverley, Beasley more nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:26 PM
If Pat Bev gets bought out in Utah, look for the Sixers explore adding him to the roster. Makes too much sense. – 4:21 PM
If the Jazz wind up going in the tank teams should be trying to pry Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt away from them ASAP. – 4:01 PM
PATRICK BEVERLEY TO THE GREAT SALT LAKE! YOU JUST LOVE TO SEE IT. – 3:59 PM
I’m… actually pretty on board now that the picks have been reported?
Four picks, a swap, a decent prospect in Kessler, a flier on Bolmaro, a moveable piece in PatBev, a maybe movable Beasley, a useful and young player in Vanderbilt…
It’s a ton. – 3:55 PM
All to Utah
Beasley- $15.6M, $16.5M (team)
Vanderbilt- $4.3M, $4.6M (team)
Bolmaro- $2.5M, $2.6M (team), $4.4M (team)
Beverley- $13M – 3:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Pat Bev is due $13M in this his final year. If somehow he doesn’t want to play in Utah and gets bought out … – 3:52 PM
Ok, now my favorite move is Gobert to Minnesota for …um… Well …a bag of chips and Pat Bev. Wow. #NBAFreeAgency – 3:51 PM
Beasley has a team option next year so is basically expiring.
Beverley is expiring next year.
Vanderbilt has 2 years left but is an interesting young player.
Oh, & Utah is getting four 1sts and a pick swap.
Connelly unloaded for Gobert & Utah got a haul to begin rebuilding with. – 3:50 PM
The Jazz are receiving multiple picks, Walker Kessler and Malik Beasley, among others – 3:43 PM
I Can’t believe the Timberwolves traded Pat Bev after he led them to the play-in championship. Wow! Puzzling move. – 3:41 PM
North Carolina native John Wall joins the LA Clippers five years after North Carolina native Chris Paul was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets.
LAC point guards in those 5 years:
Milos Teodosic
Patrick Beverley
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Reggie Jackson – 12:33 PM
Few in the NBA can do what Gary Payton II did on vet minimum for the Warriors?
He’s a defensive game-changer, better than PatBev, more versatile than Avery Bradley. Perfect fit alongside Curry/Klay/Wiggins – 2:57 AM
Patrick Beverley: Always business. Wolves 🐺 Thank You❤️. Time to take another team 2 Playoffs -via Twitter @patbev21 / July 1, 2022
Patrick Beverley: Love this -via Twitter @patbev21 / June 30, 2022
Jay Williams: What’s going to happen with the Miami Heat? Are they going to be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to be partner with Jimmy Butler? Beverley: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? Williams: Will they trade for Patrick Beverley? I don’t know. I like that you just said that. Beverley: Yes. Say it. OK, say it. Williams: You said it for me, and I’ll keep saying it from now on. Beverley: It’s not the NBA channel. It’s ESPN. We can say anything we want. -via NBC Sports / June 16, 2022
Christopher Hine: Malik Beasley: “We honestly think it should be 4-1 right now. We should be resting just like Golden State. We made some mistakes. We’re a young team. We got to learn from it and bounce back.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 28, 2022
Dane Moore: Malik Beasley at Timberwolves practice today: “We’re waiting for tomorrow, then it’ll be a Game 7 and then go straight to Golden State. That’s how we feel. We feel confident and ready to get it done.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / April 28, 2022
Edwards shrugged off a knee scare to score 24 points. Beverley had 17 points, five assists and two blocked shots, and Jordan McLaughlin had an enormous 16 points off the bench. McLaughlin did not play in Game 3, a decision Finch said happened because “sometimes you do stupid things.” He was 5-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range. With Russell’s shot not falling again — he was 3-for-12 and scored 10 points — and Malik Beasley bizarrely not even attempting a shot in 11:35, the Wolves desperately needed McLaughlin’s output. “Jordan McLaughlin,” Edwards crowed in his postgame comedy routine. “Anything you ask me, that’s what I’m saying. Y’all might not want to ask me any more questions. Jordan McLaughlin. That’s my answer. Everything. Everything.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2022
Comments / 0