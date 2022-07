Click here to read the full article. Lululemon is moving to Spain. On Tuesday, the Canadian athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed plans to open two stores in Spain this fall, as well as a Spanish e-commerce site this summer. The move marks the company’s first European expansion since pre-pandemic times in 2019. More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationVitelli RTW Fall 2022Blumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection ​​“As a brand [that] supports wellbeing, Lululemon has a strong synergy with the active, balanced lifestyle enjoyed in Spain,” said André Maestrini, executive vice president, international. “We’re looking forward to...

BUSINESS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO