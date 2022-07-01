Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

The Utah Jazz are trading star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The Jazz plan to retool their roster around Donovan Mitchell, per Wojnarowski.

Gobert has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times. The Frenchman has averaged a double-double since the 2016-17 season.

The Jazz traded wing Royce O’Neal for a first-round pick on Thursday. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst hinted earlier on Friday that bigger moves were probably coming:

