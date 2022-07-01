ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
The Utah Jazz are trading star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The Jazz plan to retool their roster around Donovan Mitchell, per Wojnarowski.

Gobert has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year three times. The Frenchman has averaged a double-double since the 2016-17 season.

The Jazz traded wing Royce O’Neal for a first-round pick on Thursday. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst hinted earlier on Friday that bigger moves were probably coming:


