It's been over a week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Coloradans are continuing to show up in protest. On Saturday, hundreds marched through downtown Denver with hopes of protecting the rights of people who may travel to the state to have an abortion."We're fighting for what other states don't have," said Ali Siler, who was out protesting. Her friend Harley Quintana echoed a similar sentiment, telling CBS4, "I'm angry, disappointed... the world shouldn't be like this, every woman has a right, it's their choice, it's their body." In Colorado the right to have an abortion is still...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO