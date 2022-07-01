ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter from the Editor: Community

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years is a significant amount of time. July of 2002 was the summer I celebrated my 6th birthday. My party involved playing in the neighborhood pool and eating what is still one of my favorite foods – pizza. I think it’s extra special to reflect on the fact that some...

myrtlebeachsc.com

Can anyone raise Lazarus from the politically dead?

Mark Lazarus lost a close runoff on June 28th to Johnny Gardner in the race for Horry County Council chair. Lazarus said today that he is appealing to the county’s Republican Party to count all absentee ballots from the election. Horry County Republican Party Chairman Roger Slagle is not considered to be a huge supporter of Mark Lazarus, however.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Without Notification, Responsible Father’s Child Is Adopted Out By S.C. Family Court

South Carolina resident Milton Sojo reached out to MyrtleBeachSC News about the plight of his young son because of ongoing issues surrounding S.C. Family Court. The South Carolina Family Court is a court that deals with family disputes. The court can also decide on cases where there is a need for protection of children. One of the issues the family court deals with is child abuse and neglect. Milton has never been accused of any issues relating to neglect nor abuse.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

New Law Addresses ‘Wake Surfing’ In South Carolina Waters

A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport. South Carolina law now prohibits “wake surfing” on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” That’s to say, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake. The new law comes amid increasing popularity in the activity as law enforcement and policymakers looked for ways to keep people and property safe. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction. SCDNR regularly patrols state waterways to enforce applicable boating and fishing laws.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Crabtree Canal in Horry County among 25 waterways to get litter-control device funded by PalmettoPride

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina litter-prevention group has funded the installation of an anti-pollution device at 25 state waterways, the Crabtree Canal in Horry County, PalmettoPride provided funding for the non-mechanical WaterGoat system, which helps stop litter from getting into the ocean. Since 2006, the group said the device has helped keep more […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New SC laws to benefit Grand Strand retirees, roads and more

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As many spent the weekend ringing in their freedoms and our nation's independence, the state of South Carolina turned a new fiscal calendar year. With the fiscal year 2023 now active, so are a host of new laws and funding for the Pee Dee region of the state.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown rental development planned along Pee Dee

GEORGETOWN — A rental development along the Pee Dee River in north Georgetown is further on its way with the action of city council, which approved the project to contain lodging units and a commercial space. On June 16, the Georgetown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach 4th Of July 2022 In Black And White

Myrtle Beach is OUR spot for the 4th of July. There is nothing and no place that screams more “America” and “Freedom” to be than “The Dirty Myrtle.” We’ve been going there for the last ten years, and this year the law of averages caught up to us. Sure, we’ve had some brief showers at night that may have inconvenienced burger cooking on the grill or delayed fireworks, but rain has never caused a washout of celebrating our nation’s independence…until today. And although the day ended early and on a wet note, we thought we’d share what we saw to start the holiday out in front of “Ocean Annie’s” at Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Absentee ballot mistake before runoff election prompts appeal by Mark Lazarus in race for Horry County Council chair

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Mark Lazarus, who lost a close runoff last month to Johnny Gardner in the race for Horry County Council chair, said Tuesday he is appealing to the county’s Republican Party to count all absentee ballots from the election. Unofficial results on election night showed Gardner, the incumbent chair, with 11,345 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
carolinatails.org

Historic Win for Animals, Advocacy and Freedom of Speech!

A HORSE CARRIAGE COMPANY’S LAWSUIT AGAINST ANIMAL ADVOCATES COLLAPSES IN COURT. Charleston Animal Society and other animal advocacy organizations and individuals won a major lawsuit brought against them to intimidate and stifle their efforts to bring humane reform to Charleston’s carriage tourist attraction. This was a win for animals, advocacy and freedom of speech!
CHARLESTON, SC

