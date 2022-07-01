ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasee Gets Personal with Editor Sarah Elaine Hawkinson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: When you were offered the position as Editor of Sasee Magazine in 2020 we were smack down in the middle of the pandemic. What was your vision going into that year?. “With all of the hardship over the previous six months, I was so ready for a positive. I also...

The Guardian

Antler has been totally silent over my £179 broken suitcase

Last month, I spent £179 on an Antler suitcase that broke on its first trip. It is now unusable, but Antler has not responded to my five email complaints. It does not have a phone line and has also ignored my messages via social media. I am now lumbered with a large broken object that I do not have space to keep in my small flat. But, if I throw it away, I will not be able to claim a refund or replacement. I naively believed that Antler was a trustworthy British brand that makes quality products, but looking at online reviews it would appear that many others are in the same position.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh review – a grim fairytale

Once a provocation, it is now a commonplace to lament the thinness of likability as an aesthetic criterion. In a forum on the subject in the New Yorker in 2013, Margaret Atwood warned that “the qualities we appreciate in a character are not the same as those we would look for in a college roommate”. Less frequently lamented but perhaps equally perilous are the pitfalls of concentrated unlikability, elevated into an end in itself. Are characters who are defiantly disagreeable for the sake of sheer perversity preferable to their more approachable counterparts? If we shouldn’t read about someone solely because he would make a respectful college roommate, always taking out the trash and tidying the shelves, should we read about someone solely because he would make a bad cohabitant?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

