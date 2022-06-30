Supreme Court hands down climate change, immigration rulings

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
A New Zealand law allowing people to poo in public – so long as they do not think they are being watched – must be tightened, says a freedom camping association, amid long-running allegations that campers are to blame for much of the human waste in the natural environment.
