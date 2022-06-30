ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA administrator on Supreme Court climate change ruling

Cover picture for the articleMany environmental advocates acknowledged Thursday that the Supreme Court's decision in the Environmental...

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
Supreme Court climate ruling returned power to the people

The Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency, holding that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cannot remake the U.S. energy sector without authorization from Congress, returns power to the American people instead of a bloated bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. As an added benefit, it will also prevent radical increases in energy costs — a welcome relief given 40-year high inflation.
Supreme Court Starts Gutting EPA; Could Your Car’s Emissions Be Next?

Supreme Court says, essentially, that the EPA can't regulate pollution. Earlier the same week, EPA put a guy in jail for a year for selling emissions defeat devices. Maybe he should appeal to the Supreme Court. Does this mean EPA will eventually eliminate auto emissions?. It’s conceivable—who knows?—that your car...
Colorado may be buffered from Supreme Court's EPA decision

In this day and age of climate change, a major blow has been struck against the U.S. agency whose very name says its job is to protect the environment. The US Supreme Court ruled that the EPA cannot issue regulations without clear congressional authorization for them.The Supreme Court has taken away the EPA's ability to regulate existing power plant carbon emissionsEnvironmental groups like Wild Earth Guardians are highly critical of the decision.  Jeremy Nichols, the climate and energy program director for the group told CBS4, "We are incredibly disappointed and frankly frightened by the Supreme Court's ruling today."In Colorado, coal...
US Supreme Court Kneecaps The EPA

What it means for the auto industry moving forward…. I’ve been watching the West Virginia v. EPA case in front of the United States Supreme Court closely since it not only impacts EPA enforcement practices but how other Federal Executive agencies broadly interpret and enforce laws written by Congress. The 6-3 decision handed down on the morning of June 30 will have a noticeable effect on many areas of life, including the auto industry, which I feel will be overwhelmingly positive.
Supreme Court ruling in EPA case a 'win' for KY, AG says

(The Center Square) – Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Environmental Protection Agency not having the power to mandate coal-powered electricity plants to either reduce their production or subsidize gas-, wind- or solar-powered plants is a “win” for Kentucky, according to the state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
