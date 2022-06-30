EPA administrator on Supreme Court climate change ruling

In this day and age of climate change, a major blow has been struck against the U.S. agency whose very name says its job is to protect the environment. The US Supreme Court ruled that the EPA cannot issue regulations without clear congressional authorization for them.The Supreme Court has taken away the EPA's ability to regulate existing power plant carbon emissionsEnvironmental groups like Wild Earth Guardians are highly critical of the decision. Jeremy Nichols, the climate and energy program director for the group told CBS4, "We are incredibly disappointed and frankly frightened by the Supreme Court's ruling today."In Colorado, coal...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO