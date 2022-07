The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has accepted a bid from Nishna Productions to continue cleaning at the Montgomery County Courthouse. As part of the bid, Nishna proposed a price of $1,574 per month for labor, with an agreement to perform services daily Monday through Friday. The price was subject to negotiation with increases to state minimum wage, changes to required tasks, or other conditions beyond its control, and was to be reviewed at least on an annual basis. The agreement could end with a 30-day written notice by either party.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO