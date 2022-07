We have descended to the 60-day plateau. Grizzly football (and when the games will be played) is coming into focus. Low-lighted by my personal least favorite, a Missoula night game in November, (but that's just me), 8 of 11 kickoff times have been announced for University of Montana football's 2022 schedule, including all home games. Yep, the good old "TBA" is getting lifted from the schedule, although the most important regular season game of the year remains non-committal. And while even some of the games have been assigned a start time, the potential whims of TV might still have something to say about that.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO