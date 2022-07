Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota and across the state are planning to beef up traffic patrols for the holiday weekend and beyond. Southeast Minnesota Towards Zero Deaths says agencies in the area will partake in a boarder-to-boarder speed patrol saturation along Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 19 on Friday. Authorities say speed has been a major factor in the recent increase in traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO