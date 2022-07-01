ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Take a Look at Terrifying Houston Carjacking Caught on Camera

By pooks
 4 days ago
A woman escaped what could have easily been an even more violent carjacking in Houston. Survalience footage shows a dark blue Chevy Camero swiftly pulling into a gas station. The Camero drives up to a pump and promptly stops behind a UPS truck. Two unidentified males hop out of...

