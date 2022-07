Like you, I have a very busy schedule. I am not complaining by any means. Sometimes it's hard to get out to explore and try new things. Have you ever wanted to do something but have procrastinated and put it off forever even though your adventure was right across the street? That's my story about the Meridian Township Farmer's Market. I have lived in Meridian Township for 4 years and had never been there until recently. I wish I had gone sooner, this place is awesome.

OKEMOS, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO