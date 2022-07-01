ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, LA

Vehicle Goes Airborne in Horrific Crash in Sun Louisiana [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCI46_0gSOsS6V00
Chris Reed

This was hard to watch.

A vehicle in Sun, La. (St Tammany Parish) left the roadway on Wednesday morning and went airborne before striking a power pole and the power lines alongside the roadway.

The dramatic footage was all caught on security cameras and amazingly the driver reportedly only sustained minor injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1EOU_0gSOsS6V00
Jill Roberts

Some in the comments section of the original post say that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel after being at work all night.

In any case, it is a miracle that the driver survived this crash as the vehicle sustained an extreme amount of damage in the accident.

For some, this video below may be difficult to watch.

Comments / 16

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Sun, LA
brproud.com

Body recovered from Lake Maurepas on Fourth of July

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman’s body was reportedly recovered from Lake Maurepas on the Fourth of July. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be taking lead in the investigation, according to a source. No further details were shared at this time. This is a...
MAUREPAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Airborne#Traffic Accident
MyArkLaMiss

South Louisiana man arrested for allegedly pouring acid on woman’s face

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Roseland man with outstanding warrants. According to the police, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. Previous reports show that Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the face of a female partner.
ROSELAND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
brproud.com

3 injured after boat catches fire in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people had to be treated for burns after a boat caught on fire on Saturday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said. LPSO deputies and the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 were called to Springfield to help with a boating incident on Blood River around 6 p.m. The sheriff’s office says that the boat caught on fire while it was running. Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for burn injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Alabama Road Closed for 2nd Time Because of Spilled Chicken Parts

Have you ever stopped to wonder what is inside those big trucks that zoom by you on the Interstate? Sure they could be loaded with furniture or tools or produce or in the case of the state of Alabama, loose chicken parts. How do we know about the propensity for the hauling of loose chicken parts in the great state of Alabama? Well, the truckers over there keep spilling the chicken goo all over the road.
ALABAMA STATE
WLOX

Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned. American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Mississippi Highway...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy