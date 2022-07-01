Vehicle Goes Airborne in Horrific Crash in Sun Louisiana [VIDEO]

Chris Reed

This was hard to watch.

A vehicle in Sun, La. (St Tammany Parish) left the roadway on Wednesday morning and went airborne before striking a power pole and the power lines alongside the roadway.

The dramatic footage was all caught on security cameras and amazingly the driver reportedly only sustained minor injuries.

Some in the comments section of the original post say that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel after being at work all night.

In any case, it is a miracle that the driver survived this crash as the vehicle sustained an extreme amount of damage in the accident.

For some, this video below may be difficult to watch.