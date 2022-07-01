ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama softball pitcher announces transfer to Oklahoma State

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday, former Alabama softball pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl announced that she was transferring to Oklahoma State via Twitter. The news comes a couple of days after former Alabama infielder Megan Bloodworth announced her commitment to the Cowboys as well.

Kilfoyl joined the softball team in 2020 as a freshman. The Florida native would appear in 13 games in a season that was shortened by COVID-19. In eight starts, she maintained a 6-4 record with a 2.42 ERA. Then, in 2021, she would appear in 32 games with 27 of those games being as the starting pitcher. She was named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team after a stellar season, to say the least. Kilfoyl dominated on the mound with a 13-4 record with a 1.62 ERA.

This past season, she pitched in 18 games with 13 as a starter. In the games that she pitched, she maintained a solid 2.36 ERA with a 9-3 record on the year. It wasn’t the ideal scenario for Kilfoyl to be in Tuscaloosa for yet another year with ace pitcher Montana Fouts returning for a fifth season. With an increased opportunity to play elsewhere, Kilfoyl entered her name into the transfer portal.

Now, she will be taking her talents to Stillwater to play for a Cowboys squad that is fresh off a College World Series appearance this past season. Since the end of the season, Patrick Murphy has lost five players already via the transfer portal. Several of the players that have announced transfers are Savannah Woodard (Liberty), Jenna Lord (Ole Miss), Dallis Goodnight (Georgia), Megan Bloodworth (Oklahoma State), and now Lexi Kilfoyl (Oklahoma State).

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Crimson Tide softball and other Alabama athletics.

