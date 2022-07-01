ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running back target Jeremiah Cobb commits to Auburn over Clemson, Tennessee

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
On Friday the Auburn Tigers received news about the top running back in the state. Jeremiah Cobb announced that he would be taking his talents to the Plains.

Cobb wanted to make his decision after his final visit to Knoxville but even the Tennessee Vols couldn’t sway him from staying home. He becomes the third commit to the Auburn Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class. Cobb tweeted the announcement on Friday.

First off, I want to thank God; without him none of this would be possible. I want to thank all the coaches for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play the sport that I love at the next level. And I appreciate the relationships that were formed during this process. I want to thank my mom and Coach J for supporting me and helping me with this hard decision. I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to be a great man on and off the field. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates, teachers, and my school for all the support throughout this process. At this time, I will be committing to play football at Auburn University; War Eagle!!!

