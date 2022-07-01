ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers, John Wall agree to two-year, $13.2 million deal

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Klutch Sports Group: John Wall agrees to a 2-year $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers! @JohnWall

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Ex-Rocket John Wall agrees to 2-year, $13.2M deal with Clippers ift.tt/hTsBy0d3:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

John Wall joining the Los Angeles Clippers #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…3:16 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

john wall is awesome and the clippers are great: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…1:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The LA Clippers are bringing 13 of the 15 players who ended last season on standard contracts back.

Being that the Clippers will need to replace center Isaiah Hartenstein for one of those spots… John Wall essentially takes Rodney Hood’s vacated standard roster spot. – 12:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Potential LA Clippers free agents in 2024:

– Paul George (PO)

– Kawhi Leonard (PO)

– Marcus Morris Sr.

– Nicolas Batum

– Robert Covington

– Luke Kennard (TO)

– Jason Preston

– Brandon Boston Jr.

– And now, John Wall

Intuit Dome opens fall 2024. – 12:39 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

North Carolina native John Wall joins the LA Clippers five years after North Carolina native Chris Paul was traded by the Clippers to the Houston Rockets.

LAC point guards in those 5 years:

Milos Teodosic

Patrick Beverley

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Reggie Jackson – 12:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

John Wall gave back roughly $6.5 million to Houston in the buyout … and will make roughly $6.5 million with the Clippers this season. – 12:25 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

John Wall agrees to a 2-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers, his agency, Klutch Sports, just announced. – 12:24 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Clippers and John Wall have officially agreed to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, Wall’s agency announced. – 12:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

FWIW, John Wall cleared waivers yesterday.

He was always going to clear because no one had the ability to claim a contract that large, but it happened, nonetheless. – 10:40 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Will be interesting to see the fine details of Bradley Beal’s new contract

Presume he gets the same player option in the last season and 15% trade kicker that Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall had – 5:32 PM

John Wall is home — the NBA superstar just landed in Los Angeles after signing with the Clippers … telling TMZ Sports he’s stoked to get to work!! Wall, 31, is fresh off of agreeing to a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Clippers … where he’ll play alongside superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. We spoke with Wall as he landed at LAX … and he says he’s ready to get down to business. “I’m just ready to play basketball … that’s it,” Wall said. -via TMZ.com / July 1, 2022

John Wall: Even though my time in Houston was brief, I just wanna thank the Fertitta family, the entire @HoustonRockets front office, my teammates & most of all the fans for embracing me while I was there. -via Twitter @JohnWall / June 30, 2022

Keith Smith: John Wall has been officially waived by the Houston Rockets, a league source tells @spotrac. Wall gave up exactly $6.5M in his buyout with Houston. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022

Comments / 0

 

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevelin Queen ready to put his stamp on Sixers, show what he can do

When the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Trevelin Queen in the opening hours of free agency on Thursday, the fan base let out a very audible “huh?” when he was brought in. Queen is known as the 2022 G League MVP after he put up averages of 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G League title. He averaged 26.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 43.6% from deep in the G League playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brett Brown regrets failing to make it work with Jimmy Butler, Sixers

When Jimmy Butler bolted for the Miami Heat after just 55 games played with the Philadelphia 76ers, it left some questions that needed to be answered. After coming so close to making the Eastern Conference finals with the Sixers, why not run it back with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons? Especially, when considering it took a miracle shot from Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 just for them to be eliminated in that series?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

