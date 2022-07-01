ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Increased drunk boating enforcement over 4th of July weekend in Minnesota

 4 days ago
Minnesota officials will increase enforcement on drunk boating over the holiday weekend.

According to a Thursday announcement from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “Operation Dry Water'' will take place from Saturday through Monday. Local, state and federal agencies can participate in the initiative, according to the website.

The campaign will include increased enforcement on waterways. It also aims to spread awareness about the penalties of boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“If you’re caught boating under the influence, there won’t be a warning or a second chance,” said Lt. Adam Block, DNR Enforcement boating law administrator, in a statement.

“The stakes are too high and people who enjoy the water the right way shouldn’t be at risk because of someone else’s decision to drink and boat.”

A conviction of boating while under the influence will result in losing the ability to operate a boat, car or recreational vehicle, according to the announcement.

