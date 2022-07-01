ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New Americana Home opens in Washington Park

By Staff report
washparkprofile.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new home furnishings shop has opened in Washington Park. New Americana Home is located at 1939 E. Kentucky Ave. Owner Holly Kuhn, author of the book, “New Americana: Interior Décor...

washparkprofile.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
1230 ESPN

Go Behind the Bookcase into a Colorado Speakeasy

Despite prohibition ending decades ago, there is still a secret speakeasy in Colorado disguised as an old-timey bookstore. The speakeasy, officially known as Williams & Graham Booksellers, is located in the heart of downtown Denver at 32nd and Tejon or, more specifically, 3160 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211. The business...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
kiowacountypress.net

End of an era aiding homeless in Colorado

(Colorado News Connection) Not long after the Reagan administration's massive cuts to public housing and housing assistance, John Parvensky saw a need to help people facing homelessness. After 36 years leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Parvensky has announced his retirement. He said the number of people experiencing homelessness...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Celebrate the Fourth of July With These Concerts

There are a few necessities for the Fourth of July: lit sparklers, grilled hot dogs and chilled watermelon, family and friends and fireworks. And, of course, music. Sure, you could kick up the volume on a radio you brought from home, but why do that when there are a plethora of options in and around Denver where you can hear live tunes in person?
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Summer Fun in Colorado: Ride in The New ‘Tour de Donut’

It's a biking event that Colorado has been crying out for. Imagine a family-oriented bike ride while competing along the route to win... donuts. Fist off, we'll all have to agree to disagree on the spelling of the confectionary delight: "Doughnuts" vs. "Donuts." In this particular event, it's "Donuts." No matter how you spell it, it sounds like a fun adventure for a summer morning in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Park#Home Furnishings#Furniture#Antique#New Americana Home#Old Glory Antiques
FOX31 Denver

Hoarding conditions complicate firefight in RiNo home

DENVER (KDVR) – Crews have responded to a fire that broke out in the basement of an abandoned residence in the RiNo neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The Denver Fire Department received reports of a structure fire breaking out along the 3700 block of Delgany Street in Denver around 2:20 p.m.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
9NEWS

Firefighters contain fire burning near homes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters made quick work of containing a brush fire that threatened homes in Arapahoe County just west of E-470 Monday evening, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The fire started near the 3800-block of South Himalaya Way, which is near the intersection of South Himalaya Street and...
AURORA, CO
Morgan Tilton

Nation's first electric bike trade show launches in Denver

The nation's first-ever electric bike trade show is launching in Denver, Colorado.(Photo provided by the (e)revolution e-bike trade show.) Lost Paddle Events, which owns the Big Gear Show, will debut an electric bike trade show that is the first known e-bike-focused national trade show in the country, if not the world.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy