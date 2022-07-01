ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colfax's Annie's Cafe & Bar closes

By Staff report
washparkprofile.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie's Cafe & Bar, 3100 E. Colfax Ave., closed on June 26 after serving the...

washparkprofile.com

Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The fireworks are over, but the free fun continues. Elitch Gardens joins the lineup of spots offering outdoor movies; check out McGregor Square, Regis University, the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Infinity Park, too. And Civic Center Eats remains a must-visit every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve's return welcomed by thousands in Denver

Thousands of people packed into Civic Center Park Sunday for the return of Independence Eve. And while an epic firework show capped off the night with a bang, there was plenty to enjoy all day for kids and grownups alike. "It makes everything feel like we're getting back to normal, or at least as normal as it can be, and you know, being able to be out with our family, that's the biggest thing for us," Bernie Jones said. From hours of live music and dancing to food and drinks galore, Sunday marked the first Independence Eve since 2019.  This year, the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Southwest Denver apartment complex without working elevator for two weeks

Frustration is reaching a boiling point for people living at the Columbine Towers, a southwest Denver apartment complex. For two weeks now, residents have been without working elevators, leaving some with physical limitations climbing numerous flights of stairs multiple times a day.  "It's just been going on for too long," said Marcella Atencio.  For residents at the Columbine Towers, July 4th was supposed to be a day of barbecuing and celebration, but instead, Loretta Martinez and her neighbors gathered to commiserate.   For two weeks now, the stairs have been the only way to or from their apartments. Martinez's is on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Independence Day Parade marches through streets of Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest annual parades returned for Independence Day. The Greeley Stampede's Independence Day Parade was held Monday morning, marching north along Greeley's 10th Avenue, starting next to the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond Lincoln Park.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening. Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1230 ESPN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
