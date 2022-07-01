ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Near Beer’s ‘Dead Drummers’ Brings A ‘Cathartic’ Feeling For All Who Lost Someone Close

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

A ceaseless beat kickstarts “Dead Drummers,” the new single from Near Beer. The song is the third single heralding their self-titled album, out July 15 on Double Helix Records. As the beat ushers in the song, an electrifying guitar riff from guitarist/vocalist Joey Siarra crashes down from the heavens. Bassist Jeremy Levy joins Brent Stranathan’s beat while lending his vocals for a tribute to “the scenes we lived between / the friends we shared, and lost, and met again.” It’s a tribute to the dead drummers, both metaphorical and literal.

“This one was the very last tune that we recorded,” Joey tells HollywoodLife. “The record had been finished for over a year and mastered and everything — but with a different tracklist. Our buddy, Ethan, who produced the record, was moving into a new studio and needed a band to test out the new space, so we were his guinea pigs. “Dead Drummers” was the song we did, thinking it’d either be just a demo or maybe a standalone single. But once we got into it, we just felt like this song belonged on the album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiRUR_0gSOX9CC00

“So we totally rearranged the tracklist, remastered everything, and now it anchors the first half of the record. I’m glad it ended up there. It was supposed to be the first single. But Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters died a couple of weeks before we were going to put it out, and it just didn’t feel right to release it so soon afterward. Granted, it is a tribute to friends and bandmates we lost over the last couple of years, but again, it just didn’t feel right at that moment. So we made a band decision to bump this to our third single out of respect.”

“Sometimes songs take forever, and I will nit-pick and tinker with lyrics and arrangements,” Joey says when discussing how hard it was to channel those emotions into a song. “But this one came together pretty fast. Sort of. It’s complicated.”

“Two different dudes who I’d been in bands with over the years died within like six months,” he continued. “One was a buddy of mine from old high school bands, and one was a guy who played in a ton of LA and Fresno bands and was a fixture of our little music scene — Eli. He drummed for this band we did called The Dog Creeps, but we only played like three shows. Anyhow, there was a Dog Creeps song that has the opening guitar riff of ‘Dead Drummers’ and it was Eli’s favorite of our songs. But I never had lyrics or a chorus that I loved.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3QAh_0gSOX9CC00

“After Eli’s memorial service, which was super moving and a solid, heartfelt tribute to the guy, I felt like I finally had this one in me, so I brought that old guitar riff back,” says Joey. “But now I had something more substantive to sing about. And the lyrics came out fast. Warts and all. It’s a rock and roll grief song and, yeah, a tribute to the folks we’ve lost over the last few years. The song was recorded and finished in the studio before we’d ever played it live in front of people, but now that we have, it does feel cathartic every time.”

NEAR BEER aims to establish this new band as an indie punk rock powerhouse. The band boasts a pedigree, with members playing in groups like Fakers, The Henry Clay People, and I Make The Sound. Near Beer arrives “10 years to the day since the last full-length of my old band came out,” Joey tells HollywoodLife. That record was called Twenty-Five for the Rest of Our Lives and was all about quitting music and trying to be okay with that decision.”

“So, I am excited that this NEAR BEER record is sort of the answer to Twenty-Five…,” he adds. “We had even joked about calling it Thirty-Five for the Rest of Our Lives because it felt very much like a document of my thirties — and thematically picked up where the previous record left off, but with the weight of a particularly strange decade in between. I feel like a different person now, but still a lot of the songs and themes have a nice continuity from the old band to the new band. And I’m very happy that I still have music in my life. I enjoy it too much to just walk away. So, I am very proud that NEAR BEER helped me make peace with the fact that I am always going to have music in my life in some form.”

NEAR BEER arrives on July 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

The hit that took Kiss into the discos is now more funky than ever

A Dutch DJ has remade I Was Made For Loving You with Chic legend Nile Rodgers and turned it into a dance floor smash. Kiss's 1979 single I Was Made For Lovin' You is enjoying an unlikely second life as a modern dance floor banger after Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens remade the song with Chic guitarist and disco legend Nile Rodgers.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Soccer Mommy Deepens Her Indie-Rock Brilliance on ‘Sometimes, Forever’

Click here to read the full article. “And I got a heart that beats too fast,” Sophie Allison informs us on her third album as Soccer Mommy. “And a shake in my hands and a pain in my back.” The song is called “Feel It All the Time,” a perfect example of her ability at channeling her complicated, contradictory feelings into perfectly crafted pop songs. As on her previous albums, Allison’s métier is tense, dreamily lush Nineties indie rock, with echoes of Liz Phair, Helium, and other artists who specialized in making secret sharing seem like community building. On Sometimes,...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
HollywoodLife

Drake Performs ‘I Want It That Way’ With Backstreet Boys After Declaring It The ‘Greatest Song’: Watch

Drake surprised fans at the Backstreet Boys show in his hometown of Toronto! The Canadian rapper, 35, joined AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell on the Budweiser Stage at their Saturday, July 2 show for an epic rendition of one of the group’s most famous (if not the most famous) song: 1999’s “I Want It That Way.” Drizzy got the crowed hyped by describing the Max Martin written tune as one of the “best songs of all time” as he sweetly remembered a middle school moment where a girl wanted to dance to the song with him.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Are Expecting Baby #1

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together. A representative of Aiko confirmed in a statement with Page Six, sharing that “the couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter.” The news comes after the two were spotted over the weekend in Beverly Hills with Aiko showing off her baby bump in a gray dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Drummers#Guitar Riff#Guinea Pigs#Double Helix Records#The Foo Fighters
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Rocks Out At Adele Concert For His 60th Birthday

Birthdays with Adele! Tom Cruise said "Hello" to 60 a few days early as he celebrated his special day at the BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun star reportedly spent the evening in the venue's VIP suite where staff sang "Happy Birthday" to the Hollywood A-Lister before he blew out the candles on a strawberry sponge cake. "Tom looked like he had an absolute blast," an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen "bopping around" and singing to Adele's music throughout the night. "He was really going for it with his dancing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Adele & Boyfriend Rich Paul Are 'Definitely Considering Getting Engaged' & 'Having Kids'

Adele is still smitten with her man, Rich Paul. The powerhouse vocalist and her sports agent beau have been going strong for just about a year — and are now reportedly ready to make their relationship a bit more permanent. "They are solid," an insider spilled to Us Weekly's print issue of the couple. "They're definitely considering getting engaged and having kids."ADELE STORE AT CAESAR'S PALACE LEFT COMPLETELY ABANDONED FOLLOWING FAILED RESIDENCY AS KEITH URBAN'S SHOW MOVES IN: PHOTOS"Rich treats Adele like a queen," the source explained of the Grammy Award winner's man, who represents athletes like LeBron James. "Everyone...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
19K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy