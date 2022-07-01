ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio Have ‘Strong Feelings’ For Each Other: He’s Always Had A ‘Crush’

Hollywood’s newest young couple Landon Barker, 18, and Charli D’Amelio, 18, have “strong feelings” for each other. An insider close to Landon tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Travis Barker‘s son “is very into” the TikTok superstar. “Although he’s trying to play things cool, he’s had a crush on her for a while and is very excited about where this relationship could go,” the source said about Landon and Charli.

Landon Barker & Charli D’Amelio out in NYC on June 28 (Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews)

Our source confirmed that Landon and Charli are indeed dating, but they’re not far into this adorable relationship at all. “Things are really new for them both and even though they’re young, they have agreed they want to take things slow despite the strong feelings they have for one another.”

“They’ve only been seeing each other a short while but Landon seems really happy with her,” the insider further added to HL. They noted that Landon’s dad Travis and his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian “have spent time a lot of time” with the young couple, “and Landon absolutely has their blessing. They think Charli is a doll.” HL has reached out to Landon and Charli’s reps for comment.

On June 27, People first reported that Landon and Charli were in the “early stages” of dating. The following night, the pair attended Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC, where Landon made a surprise appearance onstage. Charli was in the crowd to support him, and after the show, the two were photographed leaving the venue hand-in-hand. Charli’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, was also with the duo.

Landon and Charli have yet to confirm their relationship on their own. Unfortunately, Landon’s been dealing with a family health crisis. His dad Travis was rushed to the hospital due to pancreatitis in California on June 28. Landon’s sister, Alabama Barker, asked fans for “prayers” on social media amidst their father’s hospitalization. There’s been no solid update on Travis’ health condition.

