Memphis, TN

Akot makes it official with UofM Tigers

By Jarvis Greer
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College Basketball Free Agency now appears set for the University of Memphis with former Boise State Star Emmanuel Akot officially signing with...

www.actionnews5.com

bcsnn.com

Boise State Big Man Emmanuel Akot Decides to Transfer to Memphis

Memphis Tiger head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has added Emmanuel Akot (G, 6-8, Boise State) to the program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Akot, a fifth-year player with 102 collegiate games under his belt, joins fellow fifth years Kendric Davis (G, 6-0, SMU) and Elijah McCadden (G, 6-4, Georgia Southern University), as well as redshirt-senior Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu (F, 6-10, UT-Arlington), as additions to the Memphis roster this offseason.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Redbirds fall to Jumbo Shrimp 7-2 in series finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Redbirds set off some early fireworks Saturday night with a thrilling walk-off win in the tenth inning over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The two teams were back in action to wrap up a six-game set tonight. Tommy Parsons got the call for the Redbirds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
KFOR

Who is Young Dolph? Rapper killed in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 at a South Memphis cookie shop, shocking not only the Memphis community, but fans all over the country. Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was originally born in Chicago in 1985. He moved to Memphis at the age of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies watch party host shot to death in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — What started as a time of joy and celebration turned into heartache for one Memphis family after a young father was killed in his own home two months ago. Vickie Johnson said she is living in a nightmare after her 35-year-old son, Chadric Henderson, was found dead in his Bethel Grove […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nothing can stop Antario Davis, also known as Terry, from reaching new heights. His fame brought him the most immeasurable fortune. “It makes me happy. I mean very happy,” said Davis. You might remember the Back It Up Terry video. It is the viral video...
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis opens cooling center as heat index tops 100 degrees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to the predicted heat index the City of Memphis is opening a cooling center Monday to help keep community members in need out of the scorching temperatures. The cooling center will open at the Marion Hale Center from noon-8 p.m. The center is located at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Central Gardens kicks off first 4th of July parade in 2 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One Memphis neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July early with an event that’s been going on for decades. There was a big crowd on hand for the Central Gardens annual 4th of July parade. There was a costume contest before the parade and prizes for Best Decorated Car and Best Dressed Pet. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police presence on Beale reassures visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is coming to an end, it’s also the first weekend with a major security boost on Memphis’ most famous street. You may remember Memphis Police announced the department would double the number of officers on Beale Street this weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition, 7 others injured after a four-vehicle pile-up in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)

1 person in critical condition, 7 others injured after a four-vehicle pile-up in Whitehaven (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Saturday night, eight people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Whitehaven. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mearl Purvis to retire from FOX13 News

After more than 30 years on television and 18 years on the FOX13 newsdesk, Mearl Purvis will anchor her final newscasts on July 29, 2022. Mearl graduated from Jackson State University and worked as a reporter & anchor in Charlotte, New Haven, Jackson and Nashville before moving to Memphis in 1992. In 2004 Mearl found her home at the FOX13 anchor desk. She has been an integral part of FOX13 News’ coverage of major local news and weather events for nearly two decades; including the Mississippi River floods and the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. She has shared a stage with world leaders including Desmond Tutu, Mikhail Gorbachev, U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton. Mearl has won eight Regional Emmy Awards, the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award, the equally prestigious George Foster Peabody Award, and the J.C. Penny Missouri Award.
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Clifton Pritchard killed after a hit-and-run crash near North Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Clifton Pritchard killed after a hit-and-run crash near North Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Clifton Pritchard as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning near North Memphis. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place a little after 12 a.m. near Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Three caught in attempted carjacking

Three suspects are being charged in connection with a Monday morning carjacking with shots fired in Olive Branch. Police reported a call came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. from 6055 state Highway 305 North, where a Circle K gas station is located. Officers on the scene detained a juvenile, identified...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say. Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Miller named new high school assistant principal

The Germantown Municipal School District has announced the appointment of April Miller as the new Houston High School Assistant Principal. Miller brings 15 years of educational experience to the job. After spending a decade serving as a school counselor in Clarksville, Tennessee, she transitioned to serving in administrative roles in...
GERMANTOWN, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Chamber moves to ‘lead out front’ with STEM Teacher Externship program

Black workers are underrepresented in careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); but the Greater Memphis Chamber is working to change this by preparing local teachers with the tools needed to get more students involved in STEM. By diversifying the workforce with more skilled workers, Greater Memphis Chamber leaders hope to bring more jobs to Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN

