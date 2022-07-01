ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

Bring the kids out today 7/1/ 22 to "Touch a Truck" event at Wo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring the kids out today 7/1/ 22 to "Touch a Truck" event at Woodlands Church Atascocita!....

fox26houston.com

Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
CYPRESS, TX
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two taco trucks collide leaving one driver trapped inside

HOUSTON - Two taco food trucks collided in the middle of an intersection on Houston's Southwest side. The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Gessner road and Southwest Freeway. The Houston Police say that when accident happened, one of the trucks rolled on its side...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston robbers order food, wait to rob fast food restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. Two men entered around 2 p.m. May 30 a fast food restaurant in the 7000 block of Airline in Houston. The men first acted like customers...
fox26houston.com

Drowning reported in backyard pool in Fort Bend County

A drowning was reported in a backyard swimming pool at a Fort Bend County home on Thursday. Around 8:30 p.m., EMS and deputies responded to the 22900 block of Roberts Run Road and found a woman outside the pool with CPR in progress. The woman, believed to be in her...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Precinct one deputy caught on camera slamming on brakes as bicyclists rode in street

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy is under internal review after being caught on camera appearing to taunt a group of cyclists using his cruiser. Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, the precinct 1 deputy was caught on camera slamming on his brakes while driving amidst a large group of cyclists, appearing to cause one of the riders to hit the back of his cruiser. Another video shows the cruiser swerving through a group of cyclists seemingly chasing one of the cyclists.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Bobby, a pup with a contagious smile that shines

The pup, who is a Lab mix, arrived at Houston Humane Society in May after his family moved away, according to shelter volunteers. Bobby is described as a social butterfly, and can instantly win anyone over with his contagious smile and entertaining personality. He does well with a family that’s more on the relaxed side.
HOUSTON, TX

