Federal carjacking and gun charges are filed against 3 alleged hijackers, including one who hid in a Northwestern Medical School building

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO