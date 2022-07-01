ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal carjacking and gun charges are filed against 3 alleged hijackers, including one who hid in a Northwestern Medical School building

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago announced federal carjacking and firearms charges today against three men who allegedly hijacked drivers in the city this spring. “Our message to would-be carjackers is simple,” U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement. “Committing a senseless act of violence like carjacking will earn you...

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 32

4man
4d ago

Nice to see the feds handling these crimes. If it were left to Kim Foxx nobody would be charged. She would let them go

Reply(2)
36
Aries
4d ago

Alright glad the Fed’s are stepping in. Kim foxx would had let them go!! 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply(1)
16
Fredrick Stapleton
3d ago

any juvenile carjacking need to do 6 years of boot camp, not just release them to their parents

Reply(1)
8
 

KFVS12

ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating an attack on a trooper while he was in his squad vehicle in Chicago early Sunday morning, July 3. According to ISP, the trooper drove up to the intersection of Division and Elston at approximately 2 a.m. when he found several vehicles blocking the intersection and some drivers taking part in reckless stunts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

3 shot, 1 fatally during party on South Side

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed, two injured, during a party on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of S. Evans in the Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said many people were attending a party inside a residence when...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gary mass shooting during July 4th block party leaves 3 dead, 7 others wounded

GARY, Ind. - Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting during a block party early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana. Police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 12:46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found 10 people with gunshot wounds, three of them unresponsive, according to officials.
GARY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBM News Radio

Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object shatters patrol car window in Archer Heights

A Chicago police officer was hurt after someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. Officers were responding to a call in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road just after 3 a.m. when someone from a crowd threw an object at an officer’s patrol vehicle, shattering her window, police said. She suffered lacerations to her head, neck and body, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Should parents be held responsible for crimes committed by their children?

Alderman of the 43rd Ward Michele Smith called in to speak with Steve Dale about her efforts to fight crime in Chicago, her thoughts on Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s actions, and her 11-years of aldermanic experience so far. Ald. Smith stated, “Juveniles have no fear of consequences.” Steve and Alderman Smith also addressed parents being held responsible for their crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO, IL

