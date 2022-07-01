ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Pete Buttigieg Wants To Build Racial Equity In The Roads That Serve Black Communities

By Shannon Dawson
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVUpd_0gSOTJVh00
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg launched a $1 billion program aimed at helping racially segregated neighborhoods and cities divided by cumbersome road projects.

According to NPR, the initiative, which is “first of its kind,” will help to improve the infrastructure in dozens of communities and potentially bring employment to those living in the affected areas.

Under Buttiegieg’s Reconnecting Communities program, the project could seek to develop new transit lines that would link economically disadvantaged neighborhoods to jobs. Additionally, the plan calls for green spaces to help reduce air population and more walkways to allow for safe crossings over highways.

“Transportation can connect us to jobs, services, and loved ones, but we’ve also seen countless cases around the country where a piece of infrastructure cuts off a neighborhood or a community because of how it was built,” said Buttigieg on Thursday while introducing the new project in Birmingham, Alabama. “This is a forward-looking vision. Our focus isn’t about assigning blame. It isn’t about getting caught up in guilt. It’s about fixing a problem. It’s about mending what has been broken, especially when the damage was done with taxpayer dollars.”

The program will allocate nearly $195 million in grants to communities across the nation dedicated to dismantling or restructuring highways.

Roadways have led to racial inequity for Black communities

Cities and states would be able to apply for federal aid to help improve some of the lingering socio-economic effects roadways have caused for many Black communities across the United States.

The interstate highway system was created after Congress passed the Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956. The provision promised to build a network of controlled-access highways for nearly 41,000 miles, twisting across the nation to expand America’s roadway system and connect 90 percent of American cities.

But while the law strived to improve unsafe roads and ensure faster travel, thousands of African Americans were negatively impacted in the process. Between 1950 and 1970 “more than 475,000 households and more than a million people were displaced nationwide because of the federal roadway construction,” according to History.com .Highways cut through a number of neighborhoods, making everyday living difficult for residents. Poor air quality from road construction led to health problems for citizens and property value plummeted. Small businesses and community spaces were also destroyed as a result, cutting off economic stability for those living in economically disadvantaged areas.

Last year, The Transportation Department made a historic decision to pause a $9 billion road project in Houston due to civil rights concerns about the proposal. Harris County officials filed a lawsuit alleging that the state of Texas ignored the potential ramifications of developing the widening project in neighborhoods. Consequently, the county paused the lawsuit in hopes of resolving the matter. The project is being used as an important test to see if The Biden administration will live up to its promise of rectifying racial inequity in regard to U.S. infrastructure, AP News reported.

What Is The Biden Administration Doing To Free Brittney Griner?

Pete Buttigieg Wants To Build Racial Equity In The Roads That Serve Black Communities was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

Florida teen who staged walkouts over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ introduces Joe Biden at White House Pride event

President Joe Biden condemned violence against transgender Americans and the wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ people before signing an executive order to bolster anti-discrimination measures and suicide prevention efforts.During the president’s second annual Pride event at the White House, the president criticised an “ultra MAGA” campaign of discriminatory measures – including more than 300 state-level bills filed by Republican legislators, mostly aimed at eliminating transgender healthcare and prohibiting transgender athletes from school sports – as well as efforts from Texas authorities to prosecute families of transgender children for child abuse and Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” what opponents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Biden Shouldn’t Run in 2024

Let me put this bluntly: Joe Biden should not run for reelection in 2024. He is too old. Biden will turn 80 on November 20. He will be 82 if and when he begins a second term. The numbers just keep getting more ridiculous from there. “It’s not the 82 that’s the problem. It’s the 86,” one swing voter said in a recent focus group, referring to the hypothetical age Biden would be at the end of that (very) hypothetical second term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Communities#Infrastructure#Transportation#Npr#Reconnecting Communities
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

After the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that called on President Biden to declare a public health emergency. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down why the senators consider the ruling a threat to public health and what steps Congress can take to codify abortion access nationwide. June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Considers Whether Hispanic/Latino Should Be A Racial, Not Ethnic, Classification

The AP reports that the Biden administration is considering changes to official OMB racial and ethnic classifications. The most prominent proposals are to change the Hispanic/Latino category from an ethnic to a racial category, and to add a new MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) category. I will write about the latter in a later blog post, but here I will focus on the Hispanic/Latino classification.
EDUCATION
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
254
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy