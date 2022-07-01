Ja’Marr Chase Looks To Repeat A Modern Record In 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals have unearthed a gem in wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He did not need much time to prove that he belongs in the pros. In his first season in the NFL, he broke the receiving record for rookies set by his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson....
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was believed to have torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during Super Bowl LVI. Only the free agent doesn't believe it. Beckham, who joined the world champion Los Angeles Rams from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season, tweeted Saturday night that the injury occurred before the big game.
The NFL off-season is truly one of the greatest wonders of the world. So many things can happen in just a few months time. Players come and go, and teams can change from a playoff pretender, into a playoff contender. With Russell Wilson being shipped off to Denver, the biggest question we have left to answer is:
Newsflash, the Washington Commanders have needed a quarterback. From the non-existent Ryan Fitzpatrick era last season, to the eventual Taylor Heinicke disappointment, they can’t seem to catch a break. The franchise believes they have found an answer in Carson Wentz, the former Eagle and most recently, Colt. Their organization exchanged multiple draft picks for the North Dakota State alum this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers have had a memorable offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. After the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiving corps has the most new faces of any position group on the team. This is highlighted by the signing of Sammy Watkins and drafting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
The New York Yankees beat the Cleaveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. After Friday night’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers geared up for a lengthy Saturday in the heat. Luckily, their bats were well and alive, courtesy of DJ LeMahieu,...
Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
The Pittsburgh Pirates will not only get to host the top team in baseball, but they also will get to see an old friend or two when the New York Yankees visit for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday opposite...
Kevin Durant was a two-time NBA Finals MVP during a stint with the Golden State Warriors and players from the team are reportedly interested in getting the band back together, even if it's a long shot. According to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, "Warriors superstars have been in conversations...
The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
Mark Murphy, the President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, revealed his retirement date over the weekend. Even though his retirement is three years away, it is not too early to start thinking about who may replace him. Here are three early names that could lead the Packers after Murphy steps down.
Virtually every NBA team will at least want to check in on Kevin Durant after the star demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Some teams will be willing to go further than others, however, and there may be some surprises in the mix. One of those surprises may be...
The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2022 season sixth in the NFL with 647 passes attempted. Playing in a high-powered offense the Cowboys’ skill players will have a chance to put up big numbers. One of those players is wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. The 23-year-old will get his first opportunity to be the number one receiver on a team. While he has been good his first two seasons, 2023 is where we are expecting a breakout year.
Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
Last month, news broke of a financial contract that made sports history. As of June 7, the Denver Broncos reached a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for $4.65 billion, a record-high price for any sports franchise in North America. The new owners are a collection of some of very wealthy individuals including Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, among others. Though the purchase must be approved by 24 of the league’s owners, it is likely to move forward. So what does this change in ownership mean for the team’s roster?
Embiid: "What an amazing race!!! WOW. Just wish Verstappen was involved somehow" Embiid and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat in six games. They had beaten the Toronto Raptors in the first-round, but could not get through Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Embiid...
Michael Jordan is the GOAT of the NBA as per most people, so there's no doubting the fact that he is the greatest Chicago Bull ever too. During his prime in the 90s, MJ was the biggest contributor as the Bulls won 6 NBA championships in 8 seasons, arguably the greatest prime any player has ever enjoyed.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has the option to terminate his current contract with after this season. If he does so, Mets fans may not like the team that is reportedly an early front-runner to land him. ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney reported Saturday that “some corners of the...
As the dullest void of the NFL offseason continues, there are still moves the Denver Broncos can, and should, make. As we approach training camp the Broncos roster is pretty much set. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. There are still plenty of viable free agents that would make sense to round out some of the questionable spots on the Broncos roster.
There remains some debate about the direction of the Utah Jazz, having just moved Rudy Gobert to Minnesota while still employing Donovan Mitchell, the New York native (and Mets baseball guy) while he's a long-time subject of trade gossip. If Utah does, however, opt to move on, the asking price...
