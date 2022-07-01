ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

From bulletproof vests to getting wings at Oregon, Coach Carlos Locklyn cuts unique path

By John Brice
footballscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s in uniform in the parking lot, long before sunrise and well ahead of other coaches. This, however, is no logo-branded polo and khakis. Before he sleeps, eats breakfast or showers off the overnight residue - mental, physical- ubiquitous from a job that requires a bullet-proof vest, additional protective measures and...

Emerald Media

Source: Vanderbilt outfielder Isaiah Thomas transfers to Oregon

Vanderbilt outfielder Isaiah Thomas has transferred to the University of Oregon, a source confirmed to the Daily Emerald Monday. Thomas’ college is also listed as the University of Oregon on the roster for the Springfield Drifters, his new summer team. Thomas is the second SEC outfielder to transfer to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
fanrecap.com

If the Big Ten says no to Oregon, what’s the play for Phil Knight?

One industry insider put it plainly about Phil Knight and Oregon in the wake of USC’s move to the Big Ten. “It’s not what Phil Knight had in mind 20 years ago — to end up in the minor leagues.”. That’s the real worry in Eugene, where...
buildingthedam.com

Oregon State Football: Tastean Reddicks Commits To The Beavers

Wide receiver prospect Tastean Reddicks became the ninth commit of head football coach Jonathan Smith’s 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, when he announced his decision to attend Oregon State next Fall, in another strong recruiting get for the program. Viewed as a three-star talent by 247 Sports, Reddicks is...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

'Cue culture comes to Sweet Home

Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way. That was the hope of organizers at the Sweet Home Icebox Cook Off Saturday, July 2, the first public version of the competitive and sanctioned ‘cue cookout that drew meat-burning experts from as far away as Canada and Kansas City, Kansas.
SWEET HOME, OR
Johnson City Press

Copper mining caused Tennessee’s “Badlands”

The Ducktown Basin used to be known as “Tennessee’s Badlands.” But unlike the Badlands of South Dakota, Tennessee’s version was man-made. After the Civil War, companies began mining copper in Polk County. Since copper doesn’t come out of the ground ready to be used, they heated the ore (a process known as smelting).
POLK COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga man stops to help stranded motorist

A Chattanooga woman says some recent car trouble could have turned into a bad situation. Elizabeth Nikhomvan says she was driving down Hunter Road when things took a turn. “My vehicle started making a weird noise and lights were blinking in the car. It suddenly dies in the middle of the road,” she said.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms, Lane Co., July 4

LCSO release – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies received information of the illegal manufacture of numerous firearms and firearm parts at a residence in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr. in Springfield. Upon service of the warrant, deputies seized over 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors, and enough various parts to assemble as many as a hundred more firearms. Only five of the firearms seized had serial numbers and two of those firearms were reported as stolen. Firearms that are assembled without serial numbered components are often referred to as “ghost guns”. Several different illicit drugs were located at the residence including cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine are considered “commercial amounts”, not just personal consumption quantities. Additionally found at the location was equipment used to create the firearm parts including milling machines, 3D-printers and a large laser engraving machine. 38 year old Andrew William Rogers was taken into custody. Rogers is a convicted felon. He was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2, and Theft II. The case remains under consideration by the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.
LANE COUNTY, OR
