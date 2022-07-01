Glendale Fireworks Show- Infinity Park

Law enforcement are on high alert after the Illinois shooting that disrupted a Fourth of July parade turned into chaos and panic. Now, Coloradans weigh in on how they feel about the general safety surrounding largely attended events.
Even in rainy weather, a single firework can still spark tragedy. How to report the illegal use of fireworks this holiday …. Mid-90s and 20% thunderstorms; Monsoon surge in the …. Facebook lost and found pet group sees increased …. Hit and miss thunderstorms expected daily along with …. CSP...
A few thunderstorms will be possible along the Front Range and through metro Denver early in the evening on your holiday. Most storms will be east of the area by 9 p.m. allowing firework displays to proceed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly head-on crash caused partial closures on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda Saturday evening. JCSO said Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is closed and those attending the Zeds Dead concert this evening should...
Comments / 0