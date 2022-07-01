ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UO dedicates $1 million to Urban Farm enhancement

uoregon.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Oregon will allocate $1 million toward an effort to expand and enhance the UO’s Urban Farm program within the College of Design. President Michael H. Schill dedicated the funding following the completion of a visioning process conducted over several months involving students, faculty and staff....

around.uoregon.edu

uoregon.edu

Four win awards for excellence in graduate education

Four faculty and staff members are being recognized for their work by the Division of Graduate Studies. Cheri Smith, Maile Hutterer, Jerry Rosiek and Kayla Robinson were selected as winners of the 2022 Graduate Education Excellence Awards. Rosiek, a professor of education studies in the philosophy department, won the Excellence...
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Summer study abroad program breaks enrollment record

The University of Oregon is experiencing its biggest summer of study abroad enrollment in university history with 829 Ducks leaving the nest to study and intern in 34 countries on 78 different programs. The students represent 79 majors, 67 minors and each school and college at the UO. After all...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Eugene City Council passes middle housing ordinance

The Eugene City Council passed an ordinance implementing middle housing code amendments required by House Bill 2001 in a May 24 special meeting. The bill — which was passed in 2019 — requires cities with populations of over 25,000 to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage clusters and townhouses in residential areas typically zoned for single-family homes.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Independence Day brings out fireworks shows and events

OREGON -- Many communities held celebrations and parades today, but there are still multiple fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July evening. Tonight is the final night of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, and rodeo organizers have planned the largest fireworks display they’ve ever done to close it out. They say they’ve packed four nights worth of fireworks into one evening, and it can be seen at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road after the bull riding at 7:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
Woodburn Independent

Made in Marion County, OR

Annual event is set for July 8-10 at the state fairgrounds with animals, rides, food, art, music, moreA year ago the Marion County Fair awoke from the widespread pandemic hibernation and provided a welcome event for county residents to attend. This year fair planners have taken steps beyond the awakening and toward normalcy. The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 10, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. It will open at 10 a.m. each day, closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. "We are...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

New statue honors track star Steve Prefontaine

A new statue in downtown Eugene celebrates the legacy of Oregon-born track star Steve Prefontaine. The bronze, six-feet-tall statue of Prefontaine will be on display at the 5th Street Market through July. Prefontaine was a runner from the University of Oregon. Before his accidental death in 1975 at the age...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fire damages house in Bayshore community Saturday night

WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
YACHATS, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR

