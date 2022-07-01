Technoblade cancer death updates — Minecraft YouTuber with 11million subscribers dies at 23 as sarcoma battle revealed

WELL-KNOWN Minecraft Youtuber Technoblade has died at age 23 following a battle with sarcoma cancer.

On June 30, Technoblade made one final YouTube video post titled "So long nerds" in which his father shared the tragic news of his son's passing.

"Hello everyone, Technoblade here," the message began. "If you’re watching this. I am dead."

"Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life."

"You’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people,” his father told him. "If you want to, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get better, I would say don’t wait."

The YouTube sensation, who had over 11million subscribers, spent most of last year out of the public eye while he underwent chemotherapy after telling his fans about his sarcoma cancer battle.

Read our Technoblade blog for more news and updates...

What is sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a tumor that develops in the soft tissues and bones, per the Mayo Clinic.

These are rare types of tumors that develop in connective tissue like muscle and fat as well as in bones.

Most of the time, the exact etiology of sarcoma is unknown. Family history and radiation or chemical exposure may raise the risk.

Tumor kind and location influence symptoms. They might have a palpable bump or soreness.

Chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery are all possible forms of treatment.

How many subscribers did Technoblade have?

In nearly ten years, Technoblade gathered over 10million subscribers.

His channel showcased both his love and excitement for the game as well as his enormous ingenuity.

The YouTuber’s earliest video was uploaded in 2013.

What was Technoblade famous for?

Technoblade was a YouTuber who created content mainly for his participation in the videogame Minecraft.

For long, the game has been sustained by its community, with prominent YouTubers playing a significant role in its promotion.

How did Technoblade die?

Technoblade disclosed in a video released on August 27 that he had previously had soreness in his right arm and had taken a few days off to heal.

At first, he believed it to be a stress injury brought on by too much game playing.

He went to the hospital, but instead of feeling better, he found that his shoulder was swollen and thought he had fractured a bone.

On August 2, 2021, the prognosis was presented to him.

Doctors performed multiple scans while he was there and informed him that a tumor was to blame for his arm problems.

Before finally passing away from the illness, he had chemotherapy treatment.

YouTube video posted announcing death

In one final post to Technoblade's account, his father made an appearance and announced the passing of his son.

“You’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people,” his father told him.

“If you want to, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video and you’re waiting for things to get better, I would say don’t wait.”

'I grew up with his content'

One fan took to Twitter to post an image and a tribute to Technoblade following the news of his death.

They wrote: "I grew up with his content and creating art of him is what helped me truly realize my love for creating. Without that realization I wouldn’t be here. Thank you and Rest In Peace."

When did Technoblade die?

There isn't an exact death date revealed for the late streamer.

However, Technoblade penned his parting note after his father gave him some heartfelt advice, and eight hours later, he passed away, his father explained in the video.

Fans post fanart as a tribute to Techno

Technoblade's fans have all expressed their grief in different ways, but many have opted with posting fan art of the late streamer.

Many artworks involve him in regalia and the words "so long, nerds" as a nod to the title of his farewell video.

'We lost an irreplaceable part of our community'

Taking to Twitter, Youtuber Stampy Cat expressed his dismay at the death of Technoblade.

He wrote: "I never crossed paths with technoblade. From reading everyones fond and loving memories I can see how unfortunate that was. We lost an irreplaceable part of our community."

'I will miss him so much'

Youtuber Quackity took to Twitter to pay tribute to Technoblade following the news of his death.

He tweeted: "I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments.

"I will miss him so much. Rest In Peace."

Techno wanted to record a longer message

Technoblade intended to record a longer message, but "we waited too long," his father said in his son's death announcement.

He added that he ran out of time and that his son struggled to concentrate as his health declined.

On his deathbed, eight hours or so before passing away, Technoblade managed to compose his final message on a laptop, according to his father.

'Dead brother pressure'

In the video that announced his death, Technoblade thanked his fans for their support, subscriptions, and merchandise purchasing.

Jokingly, he said: "My siblings are going to college, well, if they want to — I don’t wanna put any dead brother peer pressure on them.”

'I can’t describe how thankful I am'

Popular streamer TommyInnit took to Twitter as well at the news of Technoblade's death.

He wrote, along with a screenshot of Minecraft text that the late streamer published: "Technoblade is a f*****g legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life."

'You'll always be a legend'

As word of Technoblade's death spread, many of his supporters and other YouTubers paid him tribute on social media.

One such streamer was Jonathan Schlatt, who tweeted: "I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire f--king event.

"Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend."

'He didn't complain'

Technoblade's mother's message continued: "This past year has had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage four cancer," she continued.

"But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try to beat what he knew were almost impossible odds.

"My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him.

"Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."

Statement from Technoblade's mom

To conclude the Youtube video announcing Technoblade's death titled "so long nerds," a message from the streamer's mother said: "From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience.

"Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between his confidence and self-deprecating wit.

"He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask you to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family."

Technoblade collaborated with many creators

In the past, Technoblade has collaborated on videos with well-known YouTube game creators.

Some of these were Daniel Robert Middleton, whose channel goes by the name DanTDM and has 26.1million subscribers, and Dream, whose entire name is unknown but who has 29.4million subscribers.

What was Technoblade's real name?

The 23-year-old, popularly known as Techno, was born on June 1, 1999.

His father shared a message from his son in a YouTube video on his account along with news of the streamer's death.

It was there that Technoblade disclosed his real name was Alex.

Additionally, he talked about how he had tricked followers by persuading a sister to call him Dave in a now-deleted 2016 video.

According to him, "thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly personal" by addressing him as Dave as a result of the successful prank.

Technoblade and his Youtube

Technoblade established his channel in October 2013, according to his YouTube biography

He constantly produced videos of himself playing video games both alone and with other artists.

Techno also focused mainly on the popular video game Minecraft, which is popular among streamers.

"I hope he is at rest'

More fan tributes are pouring in as the world learns of Technoblade's death.

One fan wrote: "Just heard the news of Technoblade's Death. He was easily one of my favorite MC Creators.

"He always had a personality/vibe in his work that I always enjoyed.

"I am glad he was one of the people who got big in the Minecraft Resurgence. He deserved all of it and I hope he's at rest."

End-of-year milestone

In a rare tweet on December 31, 2021, Technoblade posted about how he reached 10million subscribers on YouTube.

He wrote: "When I was 13 I decided to get 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Today, after 8 years, 2 months and 3 days: 100%"

'Rest well, Alex'

Fans are flooding social media with tributes to Technoblade.

One user wrote: "You don't have to watch Technoblade much to feel terrible about this."

Tehcno became a YouTuber to get to 10million subscribers

In the video "the search for the [PIG] rank," Technoblade claims that the only reason he started the channel was to feel confident and get 10million subscribers.

However, he immediately realized that he "needed to get an even cooler rank" after encountering someone with the three-colored [McProHosting] rank, Wiki reported.

The [PIG] rank is a specially colored rank that was created by Technoblade.

Minecraft vs. Cancer

The charity Minecrafters vs. Cancer received more than $75,000 thanks to the efforts of Technoblade, a well-known streamer, and other Minecraft content creators.

Soon enough, the YouTube channel's fundraising target was increased to $100,000, per SportsKeeda.

He announced on his YouTube channel at the start of February 2022 that he would be holding a benefit event for the Sarcoma Foundation of America dubbed Minecrafters vs. Cancer."

He added that the foundation would support sarcoma research because it's responsible for childhood cancer.

Previous surgery had gone well

Despite Technoblade experiencing excruciating agony for a week after the operation, everything went smoothly.

In order to replace the muscle in the shoulder, a few of his left leg's muscles had to be removed, making the leg lifeless.

He had 205 bones after losing his right collarbone, which, in his lighthearted humor, put him above mortal standards.

He also made light of the fact that he would have to postpone his surprise boxing battle against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Wiki explained, because his upper body strength had been "steamrolled."