The Grant County Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in the Commissioner’s Room of the courthouse. Commissioners Kevin Shapland and Mark McGaughey were present along with County Clerk Sheila Brown. Commissioner Janet Stewart was absent. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman McGaughey and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The prayer was given by Tammie Hensley.

GRANT COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO